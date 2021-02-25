South Africa's government has announced plans to allocate $688 million for coronavirus vaccines and $756 million to boost youth employment, to counter economic setbacks brought by the pandemic.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni unveiled the 2021 fiscal spending plans in an annual national budget speech to parliament on Wednesday evening.

Money is particularly short for the South African government this year, as the continent's most industrialised economy struggles with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on top of a recession.

Significant tax hikes were announced to bridge "the largest tax shortfall on record" and fund a $93 billion (1.35 trillion rand) budget for 2021-22.

"We are allocating more than $688 million (10 billion rand) for the purchase and delivery of vaccines over the next two years," Mboweni announced.

The contingency reserve will be increased from five to $827 million (12 billion rand) to fund further vaccine purchases and "other emergencies", he added.

An additional $759 million (11 billion rand) will be added to a $6.9 billion (100-billion-rand) initiative to boost youth employment.

Unemployment skyrockets

Mboweni normally delivers his national budget speech alongside a potted aloe vera plant, highly resistant to drought, as a symbol of South Africa's economic resilience.

However the plant was not there this year.

South African unemployment soared to 32.5 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, the highest level since the data was first recorded in 2008.

Most of the latest increase occurred among workers aged between 25 and 34, followed by the 15-24 group.

"The damage caused by Covid-19 runs deep and we share in the collective pain of many South Africans who have lost their jobs," the minister said.