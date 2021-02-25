POLITICS
3 MIN READ
New coronavirus variant found in New York City
Researchers at Columbia University say the New York City variant represents 12 percent of total cases and is fast spreading.
New coronavirus variant found in New York City
People wait in line to receive Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, US, February 23, 2021. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
February 25, 2021

A new coronavirus variant that shares some similarities with a more transmissible and intractable variant discovered in South Africa is on the rise in New York City.

The new variant, known as B.1.526, was first identified in samples collected in New York City in November, and by mid-February represented about 12 percent of cases and is spreading fast, researchers at Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, said on Thursday.

The variant was also described in research published online this week by the California Institute of Technology.

Neither study has been reviewed by outside experts.

'Home-grown lineage'

The Columbia researchers said an analysis of publicly available databases did not show a high prevalence of coronavirus variants recently identified in South Africa and Brazil in case samples from New York City and surrounding areas.

"Instead we found high numbers of this home-grown lineage,” Dr. Anne-Catrin Uhlemann, assistant professor in the division of infectious diseases at Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons, said in a statement.

The Columbia study found that B.1.526 shares some worrying characteristics with B.1.351, the variant first identified in South Africa, and P.1., which was first identified in Brazil. 

RECOMMENDED

Several studies have suggested that those new variants are more resistant to some existing vaccines than earlier versions of the coronavirus.

READ MORE:What we know about P.1 Covid-19 variant in Brazil

Booster shots 

The researchers said the main concern is a change in one area of the virus’ spike protein, called E484K, that is present in all three variants. 

The E484K mutation is believed to weaken the body’s immune response to the virus.

Studies have shown that recently launched coronavirus vaccines are still likely to neutralise the virus and protect against severe illness, even for infections with new variants. 

Vaccine makers are also working to develop booster shots to combat mutated versions of the virus.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry