A new coronavirus variant that shares some similarities with a more transmissible and intractable variant discovered in South Africa is on the rise in New York City.

The new variant, known as B.1.526, was first identified in samples collected in New York City in November, and by mid-February represented about 12 percent of cases and is spreading fast, researchers at Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, said on Thursday.

The variant was also described in research published online this week by the California Institute of Technology.

Neither study has been reviewed by outside experts.

'Home-grown lineage'

The Columbia researchers said an analysis of publicly available databases did not show a high prevalence of coronavirus variants recently identified in South Africa and Brazil in case samples from New York City and surrounding areas.

"Instead we found high numbers of this home-grown lineage,” Dr. Anne-Catrin Uhlemann, assistant professor in the division of infectious diseases at Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons, said in a statement.

The Columbia study found that B.1.526 shares some worrying characteristics with B.1.351, the variant first identified in South Africa, and P.1., which was first identified in Brazil.