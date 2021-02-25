CULTURE
Student becomes 12th man to accuse Alexander Wang of sexual assault
Keaton Bullen, a student, says the US designer abused him at a nightclub in August 2019.
A New York student has become the latest person to accuse acclaimed American designer Alexander Wang of sexual assault.

Keaton Bullen, a fashion student at the New York's Parsons School of Design, told the BBC on Wednesday that Wang assaulted him in a nightclub in August 2019.

Wang's fashion label did not immediately respond when contacted for comment by AFP.

Lawyer Lisa Bloom, who specialises in harassment and sexual assault cases, told AFP that she represents 11 men who claim to be victims of the 37-year-old Wang.

She said the men had not pursued charges or civil claims yet but added that they are not ruling it out.

Last December, a British model, Owen Mooney, accused Wang of groping him at a nightclub in January 2017.

Trans model Gia Garrison told The Guardian newspaper in early January that a similar incident happened to her in February 2017.

'Atrocious behaviour'

In a statement earlier this year, Wang described the allegations as "lies."

"I have never engaged in the atrocious behaviour described and would never conduct myself in the manner that's been alleged," he said.

Wang, presented his first fashion show at 23 and has long been a darling of New York Fashion Week.

He is considered one of the pioneers of the integration of sportswear into high-end ready-to-wear clothes.

Several fashion personalities, mainly photographers, have been accused of sexual harassment or sexual assault since the #MeToo movement in 2017.

Terry Richardson, Bruce Weber and Mario Testino have all lost commissions due to sexual misconduct allegations. They have all denied the accusations against them.

In June 2018, Paul Marciano resigned as CEO of Guess following allegations of sexual assault.

