A New York student has become the latest person to accuse acclaimed American designer Alexander Wang of sexual assault.

Keaton Bullen, a fashion student at the New York's Parsons School of Design, told the BBC on Wednesday that Wang assaulted him in a nightclub in August 2019.

Wang's fashion label did not immediately respond when contacted for comment by AFP.

Lawyer Lisa Bloom, who specialises in harassment and sexual assault cases, told AFP that she represents 11 men who claim to be victims of the 37-year-old Wang.

She said the men had not pursued charges or civil claims yet but added that they are not ruling it out.

Last December, a British model, Owen Mooney, accused Wang of groping him at a nightclub in January 2017.

Trans model Gia Garrison told The Guardian newspaper in early January that a similar incident happened to her in February 2017.

READ MORE:Harvey Weinstein charged with six more sexual assault counts

'Atrocious behaviour'