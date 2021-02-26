Pandemic stress, the focus on faces during video chats and the convenience of hiding under a mask have been fuelling a cosmetic surgery boom in Albania, but rogue operators are putting some patients at risk.

Doctors on Thursday said the surge has been driven by demand from mainly young women.

One such woman is Ana Kela, a 20-year-old student in Tirana, who had her lips plumped in December.

"Every time I looked at my face on the screen, I couldn't even say a word, I was gripped by anguish," Kela said of seeing herself during online classes at the University of Tirana, where she studies economics.

"I thought I looked ugly, dark circles under my eyes, my nose was too big, my lips were very thin, a real disaster."

After an operation to increase the volume of her lips, she is pleased with the result.

But in a country where the informal economy is vast, many patients are being lured into unprofessional and ill-equipped beauty centres who are touting cheap prices and promotions.

Unqualified operators

New salons are popping up daily with offers for a range of treatments without medical approval or supervision, said Dr Monika Fida, a professor at the University of Medicine in Tirana.

Advertised on social media, the low-cost offers are attractive in a country where average monthly salaries hover around $500.

"Come as a group of four to enjoy a discount of more than 50 percent" on lip plumping and buttock lifts, reads one ad.

"Life isn't perfect, but your eyebrows are," says another.

These salons "use equipment that should be handled only by specialists and licensed doctors", said Dr Brunilda Bardhi, who specialises in laser and mesotherapy treatments that tighten skin.

According to field surveys carried out by an association of dermatology and cosmetic doctors that Bardhi leads, around 70 salons in Tirana have laser equipment operated by unqualified personnel.

Burns and scars

Eva Kola, a 21-year-old political science student, trusted a salon whose work she was following closely on Instagram.

For $24, she paid to have her ex's initials erased from her finger tattoo.

But the quick fix did not go as planned.