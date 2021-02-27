Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, that were stolen earlier this week, have been recovered unharmed.

A woman brought the dogs to the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station, just northwest of downtown, around 6 pm, said Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the elite Robbery-Homicide Division.

Lady Gaga’s representative and detectives went to the station and confirmed that they were the dogs.

The singer is currently in Rome to film a movie.

The woman who dropped off the dogs appears to be “uninvolved and unassociated" with Wednesday night's attack, Tippett said.

It wasn't immediately clear how she obtained the dogs.