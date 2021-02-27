A military guard of honour and Royal Air Force fly-past marked the funeral of Captain Sir Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who raised millions of pounds for Britain's health service during the coronavirus pandemic.

In line with current pandemic restrictions, the funeral on Saturday at Bedford Crematorium in central England was attended by just eight members of Moore's immediate family.

It was televised, however.

In the run up to his 100th birthday last year, he had been challenged to walk 100 laps of his garden to raise a modest $1392,50.

By the time he finished, on April 16, he was being willed on by millions in Britain and beyond, and the total raised was heading towards $54 million.

Moore was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in recognition of his efforts, while the White House said after his death that he had "inspired millions through his life and his actions".