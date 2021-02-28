POLITICS
3 MIN READ
US football federation scraps ban on anthem-kneeling
In June, US football's board of directors voted to repeal the no-kneeling policy, which was put in place after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in 2016. That board vote required confirmation by the wider US Soccer governing body, which it received this week.
US football federation scraps ban on anthem-kneeling
Wearing shirts that read 'We Stand on Guard For All', the Canada women's team kneels for their national anthem before the start of a She Believes Cup soccer match against Brazil at Exploria Stadium in February 24, 202 in Orlando, Florida, USA. / Reuters
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
February 28, 2021

United States football federation has voted to end a ban on players kneeling during the national anthem, something they have done to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

More than 70 percent of the members of US football's ruling body voted to scrap the policy requiring players to "stand respectfully" during the song. About 30 percent voted to keep the policy in place.

"We know that this is a very divisive issue within our country and throughout the world," US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone told reporters.

"So I was not surprised that our membership was not 100% one way or the other.

READ MORE: Hockey Diversity Alliance: NHL in denial of race issues

'Systemic racism'

RECOMMENDED

The US women's national team stood as a group during the anthem prior to their SheBelieves Cup game on February 21 after some knelt in the tournament opener in February18.

Team members said they were past the protesting phase of the anthem debate but still committed to fighting to end systemic racism.

National Football League player Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the anthem in 2016 to protest racial injustice. Other players joined him until team owners banned the practice. That policy was reversed in 2020 during a wave of national protests over racism and police brutality after the death of George Floyd in May.

READ MORE: US athlete Grant Holloway breaks 27-year-old world hurdles record

In June, US soccer's board of directors voted to repeal the no-kneeling policy, which was put in place after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in 2016.

That board vote required confirmation by the wider US Soccer governing body, which it received on Saturday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal
Turkic world will leave its mark on this century: Erdogan