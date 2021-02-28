At least three people, including two soldiers, have been killed as two explosions struck Somalia's capital within a span of a few hours.

The first blast, that targeted a military vehicle carrying senior staff, killed three people and wounded several others on Abdikasim road in Mogadishu city, rocking the busy KM4 intersection on Sunday.

Local police official Abdifatah Hassan said that the explosive used in the blast was a roadside bomb that targeted a military official.

He said the senior official managed to escape unscathed, though two of his bodyguards and a civilian were killed.

Somali police spokesman Sadaq Adan Ali also confirmed the attack but not the casualties.

Local media reported that Somalia's deputy army commander had been the target.

Similarl to other recent attacks in the Horn of Africa country, the Somali-based and al Qaeda-affiliated group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for that attack.