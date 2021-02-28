Sunday, February 28, 2021

UK says first vaccines given to 20.09M people

A total of 20.09 million people in Britain have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, official data showed.

Britain also reported a further 6,035 cases within the previous 24 hours, and 144 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

The latest figures meant cases over the past seven days were down 21.2 percent compared with the previous seven-day period, and deaths were down 33.5 percent.

France reports 19,952 new cases, 122 deaths

France has reported 19,952 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, down from 23,996 the previous day, the health ministry said.

The data from the ministry showed that 122 had died in hospital with the coronavirus, after 186 on Saturday.

Mexico registers more than 185,000 deaths

Mexico has registered another 458 coronavirus fatalities, bringing its overall death toll to 185,715, according to health ministry data, as the country marks the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed infections.

The ministry's data also showed additional 2,810 confirmed cases, for a total of 2,086,938 cases. The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

South Africa signs deal with J&J for 11 mln vaccine doses

South Africa has signed an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to secure 11 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation.

Ramaphosa said 2.8 million of those doses would be delivered in the second quarter, with the rest spread over the rest of the year. Unlike most vaccines approved so far, the Johnson &Johnson vaccine does not require a second or "booster" shot.

Ramaphosa added that the cabinet had decided to ease restrictions on movement and activity due to a decline in coronavirus infections, downgrading the national alert level from 3 to 1.

Turkey reports 8,424 new cases

Turkey has reported 8,424 new coronavirus cases, including 610 symptomatic patients.

The country's overall caseload thus crossed 2.7 million, including 28,569 related deaths, according to the Health Ministry data released on Sunday.

While 66 died, as many as 6,511 patients won the battle against the disease, bringing the number of recoveries to over 2.57 million.

Italy sees 192 deaths

Italy has reported 192 coronavirus-related deaths, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 17,455, the health ministry said.

On Saturday, the country had reported 280 Covid-19 related deaths and 18,916 new cases of the coronavirus.

Italy has registered 97,699 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 2.92 million cases to date.

Israel to vaccinate Palestinians with Israeli work permits

Israel has confirmed it will vaccinate Palestinians in the West Bank with permits to work in Jewish settlements in the occupied territory and inside Israel.

The Israeli military branch responsible for civil affairs in Palestinian territories said in a statement there had been political approval "to conduct a vaccination campaign for Palestinian workers with employment licenses in Israel and in the communities across Judea and Samaria", which are the biblical names used widely in Israel for the occupied West Bank.

Fauci says of Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 'I would take it'

Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease official, has said that he would take the newly approved Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, as he encouraged Americans to accept whatever version was available.

"All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that's most available to them. If you go to a place and you have J&J, and that's the one that's available now, I would take it," Fauci said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Germany to tighten controls at French border

Germany has classed France's Covid-battered Moselle region as a virus variant area, triggering tougher entry requirements at the border between the two neighbours.

The Moselle region is now listed as an area "at particularly high risk of infection due to widespread occurrence of SARS-CoV-2 virus variants", Germany's Robert Koch Institute for disease control announced.

From Tuesday, cross-border travellers from Moselle will need to be able to show a recent negative coronavirus test.

Iran health ministry says virus deaths cross 60,000 mark

Iran's health ministry has said the country's coronavirus fatalities have broken the 60,000 mark, as the Islamic republic battles the Middle East's worst outbreak of the illness.

The grim milestone comes after several Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, warned of a virus "fourth wave" with cases rising in certain areas of the country.

"Sadly in the past 24 hours, 93 people lost their lives to Covid-19, and total deaths from this disease reached 60,073," health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in a televised address.

Iran has registered a total of 1,631,169 infections, according to the ministry.

Czechia can use Sputnik vaccine without Europe's EMA approval – PM

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has said the country could use Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine even without approval by European Union's EMA drugs agency.

On February 10, Babis has said Czechs would wait for the approval by EMA before using the vaccine.

Hungary's PM receives Chinese vaccine as govt ramps up rollout

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been vaccinated with a vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm, Orban announced on his official Facebook page as the country tries to accelerate its vaccination programme.

Hungary on Wednesday became the first European Union member to start inoculating people with Sinopharm shots after rolling out Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as well, even though neither has been granted approval for emergency use by the bloc.

Italy's Lombardy region heads toward lockdown

The Lombardy region where Milan is located is heading toward a partial lockdown on Monday.

Mayor Giuseppe Sala said in a video message he was disturbed by scenes of people gathering in public places, often with their masks down.

Italy has failed to flatten the curve on the fall resurgence, with numbers of new infections and deaths remaining stubbornly high amid new variants creating new outbreaks. The Italian Health Ministry reported 18,916 new infections and 280 deaths on Saturday.

First shipment of vaccine arrives in Philippines

A Chinese military aircraft carrying the first batch of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac doses has arrived in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said, the first batch of coronavirus vaccines to arrive in the Southeast Asian country.

Duterte was set to witness the turnover of the shipment of 600,000 doses, a donation from the Chinese government, which will be used to kick off a vaccination campaign initially covering health care workers and police and military personnel.

Russia reports 11,359 cases

Russia has reported 11,359 new virus cases, bringing the national tally to 4,246,079 infections.

The coronavirus crisis centre said that 379 more deaths of virus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, which pushed the official Russian death toll to 86,122.