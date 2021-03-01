Monday, March 1, 2021

Alaska reports 10 new cases of new Covid strain

Scientists in Alaska have discovered 10 cases of a new coronavirus strain that researchers say is more contagious and potentially more effective at evading vaccines.

A report released by scientists assembled by the state to investigate new strains found that the B.1.429 variant first discovered in California was identified in Alaska in early January.

It has since been detected nine more times. Scientists and public health officials have expressed concerns about multiple new strains of the coronavirus, which they say could prolong the pandemic even as governments scale up vaccination efforts.

Uzbekistan approves Chinese-developed vaccine

Uzbekistan's government has approved a Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biofarmaceutical for use in the Central Asian nation, the Uzbek Ministry of Innovation said.

Uzbekistan has taken part in stage III trials of the vaccine known as ZF2001.

Over 60 percent of Russians don't want Sputnik V vaccine

Nearly two-thirds of Russians are not willing to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, and about the same number believe the new coronavirus was created artificially as a biological weapon, an independent pollster said.

The Levada Center said a poll it conducted last month showed that 62 percent of people did not want to get Russia's domestically produced vaccine, and that the highest level of reluctance was identified among 18 to 24-year-olds.

Most respondents cited side effects – which can include fever and fatigue – as the main reason for not wanting to get vaccinated.

The poll, which sampled 1,601 people in 50 regions, also found that 64 percent of people thought the new coronavirus was created as a biological weapon.

EU to propose vaccine passports in March in time for summer

The European Commission will present a proposal in March on creating an EU-wide digital Covid-19 vaccination passport that may allow Europeans to travel more freely over the peak summer holiday period.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the coming legislative proposal in a speech to German conservative lawmakers, providing a few more details in subsequent tweets.

The “digital green pass” would provide proof that a person has been vaccinated, results of tests for those not yet vaccinated and information on recovery for people who have contracted Covid-19.

“The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the European Union or abroad - for work or tourism,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet.

Israeli court limits use of spy agency to track virus cases

Israel's top court ruled the government must curb its use of the domestic spy agency to track coronavirus infections, saying "draconian" surveillance constituted a blow to democracy.

The government began using the Shin Bet's surveillance technologies in March 2020, when Covid-19 infections began to spike.

But the supreme court quickly blocked such practice, saying legislation was needed to authorise the programme.

Tracking was discontinued in June but the following month, amid another infection surge, parliament passed a law allowing the surveillance when "an epidemiological investigation cannot be completed otherwise."

Vaccine worth 1,032 shots wasted in Japan due to freezer malfunction

More than 1,000 shots of coronavirus vaccine went to waste in Japan after storage temperatures deviated from a required range due to a freezer malfunction, the Health Ministry said, the country's first such case of wasted vaccines.

Japan became the last member of the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations to begin its vaccination drive against Covid-19 on February 17.

It has so far received three shipments of vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, comprising around 1.4 million shots.

Czechs start stricter lockdown to curb record Covid surge

The Czech Republic tightened lockdown measures, beefing up police presence to restrict movement throughout the country as the government battles the world's worst surge in Covid-19 infections.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced the stricter measures last week, saying hospitals were nearing collapse as a record number of patients were in serious condition.

Babis has faced criticism the measures do not go far enough as factories remain open. He is balancing this with public frustration over lockdowns that have had non-essential shops, restaurants and entertainment largely shut since October.

Ivory Coast launches first vaccination drive with Covax shots

Ivory Coast launched the world's first Covid-19 inoculation drive with doses imported from the Covax sharing facility, a milestone in the race to extend vaccine access to poorer countries.

Patrick Achi, the secretary general at the presidency, was the first to be vaccinated at a sports complex in the commercial capital Abidjan.

Onlookers cheered as a health worker in a white coat and pink scrubs delivered the injection.

Medical personnel, teachers and security forces members were also being vaccinated in the first phase of the campaign targeting 3 percent of the population.

Serb part of Bosnia gets Russian Sputnik V shots

A shipment of 20,000 Russian Sputnik V vaccines has arrived in the Serb-dominated part of Bosnia that has launched inoculation separately from the rest of the Balkan country.

This is the second shipment of the Russian vaccines to the Serb entity in Bosnia that has close relations with Moscow. The remaining part of Bosnia has been run by the country’s Bosniaks and Croats since the ethnic war during the 1990s.

Bosnian Serb Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic welcomed the shipment. He says Republika Srpska, which is the name for the Serb entity in Bosnia, has moved to acquire the Russian vaccines because of delays in the arrival of vaccines through the international Covax programme.

German expert urges longer lockdown to battle 3rd wave

Germany's top intensive care expert has urged the government to extend the country’s current lockdown for at least another three weeks amid growing fears over coronavirus mutations.

“Otherwise it would be very difficult or even impossible to control the third wave,” Gernot Marx, president of the Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI), has told NTV news channel.

Germany has been under hard lockdown since November, and Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government is under growing pressure from business groups to ease restrictions this month.

Countries call on drug companies to share vaccine know-how

In an industrial neighbourhood on the outskirts of Bangladesh’s largest city lies a factory with gleaming new equipment imported from Germany, its immaculate hallways lined with hermetically sealed rooms. It is operating at just a quarter of its capacity.

It is one of three factories that The Associated Press found on three continents whose owners say they could start producing hundreds of millions of Covid-19 vaccines on short notice if only they had the blueprints and technical know-how. But that knowledge belongs to the large pharmaceutical companies who produce the first three vaccines authorised by countries including Britain, the European Union and the US — Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. The factories are all still awaiting responses.

US Senate Democrats drop minimum wage plan for $1.9T Covid-19 relief bill

US Democrats, anxious for Congress to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill within the next two weeks, have resolved a potential sticking point for getting the sweeping legislation through the narrowly divided Senate.

The House of Representatives narrowly approved the bill to fight the pandemic and boost the economy early Saturday. The action now moves to the Senate, where Democrats do not expect much if any Republican help, even though polls indicate a majority of Americans — around 70 percent — favor the measure.

Over the weekend, top Democrats abandoned a controversial plan to use US tax policy as an incentive for businesses to more than double the minimum wage to $15 per hour, according to a source familiar with the negotiations. The proposal would have complicated Senate passage.

Tyson to offer vaccinations to thousands of Iowa meat plant workers

Tyson Foods Inc, the largest US meat processor, said it would offer Covid-19 vaccinations to thousands of its frontline workers at its Iowa meat processing plants this week.

Tyson, which has previously said it would offer vaccines at its facilities, expects many of the company’s 13,000 Iowa employees to be inoculated during vaccination events later this week.

Thousands of US meatpacking workers became infected with the coronavirus last year, with outbreaks of the disease temporarily shutting slaughterhouses in the spring and tightening supplies for consumers.

Up to six cases of Manaus variant detected in UK

Up to six cases of the variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus have been detected in Britain, English health officials said.

Two of three cases found in England were from a household in the South Gloucestershire area which had a history of travel to Brazil and there was a third, currently unlinked case, Public Health England said.

"Although the risk to the wider community is considered low, as a precaution, PHE, working in collaboration with South Gloucestershire Council and NHS Test and Trace is taking swift and decisive action to deploy surge asymptomatic testing as well as increasing sequencing of positive samples from the area," it said.

Third US vaccine by J&J available in 1-2 days, CEO says

Americans should be able to receive Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine within the next 24 to 48 hours, its chief executive said after US regulators approved the vaccine, making it the country’s third available one for the novel coronavirus.

The drugmaker was still on track to deliver 4 million vaccine doses this week, and 100 million doses by June, J&J CEO Alex Gorsky told NBC News’ Today program in an interview.

“Within the next 24 to 28 hours, Americans should start receiving shots in arms. They’re literally rolling out with the trucks as we speak,” he said.

Flowserve supplying pumps, valves for Pfizer vaccine production

Flowserve Corp, an American supplier of industrial machinery, said it was providing pumps, valves and seals to Pfizer Inc to support the production of its Covid-19 vaccine.

The company said it helped the drugmaker replace a mechanical mixer seal on its vaccine production line at a plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The vaccine is one of the three authorised for emergency use in the United States along with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

A Flowserve’s facility in Tennessee will supply Pfizer with more than 200 ball valves that can handle the cold temperature requirements needed to support the mass production of the vaccine, the company said.

Finland declares state of emergency as Covid-19 cases rise

The Finnish government has declared a state of emergency due to rising Covid-19 infections, a step that would allow the Nordic country to shutter restaurants and to impose other measures to blunt the pandemic.

The decision comes as new variants contribute to a sharp rise in infections in the country, which has already closed its borders. The state of emergency would also allow the government to further shut schools and limit movement between regions.

Several Finnish regions have seen a rapid rise in Covid-19 infections in the past two weeks, with outbreaks among skiers in Lapland and workers at shipping yards and construction sites.

Finland, among the European countries least affected by the virus so far, has recorded 58,064 cases and 742 deaths since the start of the pandemic with 210 people currently hospitalised.

Syria begins vaccinations with healthcare workers

Syria's Health Ministry has said it started administering Covid-19 vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers.

"For the second day in a row Covid-19 vaccinations are being given to frontline healthcare workers that are working within coronavirus isolation centres across governorates," a ministry statement said.