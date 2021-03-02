Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Merck to help produce J&J vaccine

A Biden administration official says drugmaker Merck will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly-approved coronavirus vaccine.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose vaccine. Officials have said J&J faced unexpected production issues with its vaccine and only produced 3.9 million doses ahead of its receiving emergency use authorisation on Saturday. The company says it is on pace to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.

Tunisia detects first cases of British coronavirus variant

Tunisia has recorded its first cases of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain, the health ministry said.

The ministry did not give further details.

Venezuela receives donated coronavirus vaccine from China

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that 500,000 doses of China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine had arrived in the South American country, along with protective material for medical personnel.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez received the shipment on Monday night, state media reported.

"The Chinese vaccine will reinforce the immunisation process," Maduro said on Twitter late on Monday.

Norway may tighten national restrictions against virus, says health minister

Norway may tighten national restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the country's health minister said.

The Nordic country has one of the lowest rates of infections in Europe but a recent resurgence in new cases, particularly in the capital Oslo where the more contagious variant first identified in Britain now dominates, is a cause for concern for authorities.

"We could be seeing the beginning of a third wave," Bent Hoeie told a news conference.

Spain to buy 17 million more doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as part of EU contract

Spain will buy 17 million more doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by Moderna as part of a new contract negotiated by the European Union, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said.

The government intends to have 70 percent of the 47 million population vaccinated by the summer, she reiterated, adding that 1.3 million people in Spain were fully vaccinated so far.

India vaccine drive expands to those over age 60

An estimated 10 million people in India have registered to get vaccinated since the country expanded its vaccination drive beyond health care and frontline workers.

India’s health ministry says 5 million registrations had been recorded in an online system for registrations, and on average each registration is for two people to get the shots. In the past 24 hours, India has vaccinated more than 200,000 people who are above the age of 60 or have underlying medical conditions.

Bosnia gets 10,000 vaccines from Serbia

Bosnia has received 10,000 vaccines from neighbouring Serbia amid a dispute with the international COVAX mechanism over a delay in planned shipments.

Bosnia has threatened to sue the program unless the vaccines arrive as agreed. The country has asked for 1.2 million vaccines that would cover about one third of its population.

France uses only quarter of Astrazeneca vaccine doses –ministry

France has used only a quarter of its AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses, a health ministry official indicated, saying its utilisation rate stood at 24 percent as of February 28, well below a target set at 80-85 percent.

This compares with 82 percent for vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and 37 percent for those made by Moderna.

"It is true that we are facing issues with AstraZeneca vaccines," the official said without elaborating.

Ukraine's president takes vaccine to reassure sceptics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had a coronavirus vaccine shot during a visit to the frontline in the eastern Donbass region, hoping to reassure sceptics that the vaccine is safe and effective.

Lagging behind the rest of Europe, Ukraine has only just started vaccinating its 41 million people after receiving its first batch of 500,000 Indian-made AstraZeneca shots last month, prioritising frontline healthcare workers and the military.

Sweden records 11,804 new vieus cases, 56 deaths since Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 11,804 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed.

The figure compared with 10,933 cases during the corresponding period last week.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 56 new deaths, against 64 the corresponding period last week, taking the total to 12,882. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

142 countries to get 237 million vaccines doses from COVAX by end May – WHO

Some 237 million doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine are expected to be delivered to 142 countries by the end of May through the COVAX facility, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a news conference that vaccine deliveries were planned on Tuesday to Angola, Cambodia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria.

Ghana's president Nana Akufo-Addo said his West African country, which has begun its innoculation campaign with COVAX doses, aimed to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of 2021.

Hungary must prepare for surge in Covid-19 cases

Hungary must prepare for a surge in Covid-19 cases during a third wave of the pandemic due to the spread of the British and South African variants of the novel coronavirus, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller said.

As of Monday, Hungary had detected five cases of the South African variant of the virus, she said.

"The pandemic is progressing at an enormous pace throughout Europe and in Hungary, the number of cases rises day after day as well, even as 721,000 people had already received (at least) the first dose of a vaccine," Muller told an online news briefing.

Malaysia approves Sinovac, AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines for use

Malaysia granted conditional approval for the use of vaccines made by UK firm AstraZeneca and China's Sinovac, just days after launching its nationwide Covid-19 inoculation programme.

Malaysia began its vaccination drive on February 24 using a shot developed by US drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech, as it tries to rein in a spike in infections and help revive an economy that recorded its worst slump in more than two decades last year.

The conditional approval means Malaysia will use the vaccines developed by Astrazeneca and Sinovac, but both firms, along with Pfizer, will be required to provide additional data on rolling submissions to ensure the vaccines' effectiveness and safety, health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

Pakistan extends flight bans on UK, South Africa

Pakistan’s civil aviation authority is extending restrictions on travel from the UK, South Africa and some other countries until March 14 to avoid the spread of more contagious new coronavirus variants.

The measures were imposed in January after other countries also applied restrictions on travel from Britain and South Africa.

Later Pakistan also imposed similar restrictions on travel from Portugal, Netherlands, Tanzania, Botswana, Columbia, Comoros, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Zambia, Brazil and Mozambique. These restrictions are to remain until March 14.

10 percent of dangerous non-food product alerts Covid-19-related

The European Commission says nearly 10 percent of all alerts for dangerous non-food products sold on the EU market last year were related to Covid-19.

The EU’s executive arm released data on its alert system designed to take off dangerous items off the market. According to the annual report, 9 percent of all alerts raised in 2020 were related to coronavirus products, “mostly masks meant to protect but failing to do so.” The commission also mentioned disinfectants containing toxic chemicals or UV sanitisers exposing users to radiation.

Austria to stop relying only to EU for vaccines

Austria’s leader says his country and Denmark intend to stop relying solely on the European Union for coronavirus vaccines and will work with Israel to produce second-generation vaccines.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz plans to visit Israel with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and confer with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on vaccine research and production cooperation.

Sri Lanka decides on island to bury Covid-19 dead

Sri Lanka’s government said that it has earmarked a small island off the northern coast to bury the bodies of those who die of Covid-19.

Government spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said health authorities are now preparing rules for safe burial at Iranaithivu island.

The government last month approved burials for Covid-19 victims after insisting that it may contaminate ground water. All those died of the disease were cremated, a rule resisted by many as insensitive toward religious beliefs, especially of the Muslims.

The matter also became a topic at the ongoing UN human rights council sessions.

South Korea expands contact tracing

South Korean authorities are expanding contact tracing and inspecting safety conditions in thousands of factories following a growing spread of the coronavirus among migrant workers.

Lim Seung-kwan, a doctor who heads anti-virus efforts at Gyeonggi Province, near capital Seoul, said at least 84 foreigners tested positive over the weekend in the city of Dongducheon, one of eight locations where the province set up testing stations for migrant workers.

Lim said Gyeonggi has also launched an inspection into the conditions at some 11,000 factories in the region that hire migrant workers and have them live in dormitories.

Alarm rises over surging infections in Serbia

Serbia’s epidemiologists have called for the government to introduce a state of emergency and a strict lockdown to halt a surge in coronavirus infections in the Balkan country.

The numbers of daily new cases have been rising sharply in the nation of 7 million despite a mass inoculation campaign that has reached 1 million people already.

Chief epidemiologist Predrag Kon told the state RTS television that “we must ban contacts or we will break, and then realise what it means when the health system collapses.”

Health authorities say more than 4,000 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised in Serbia and the country is reporting a few thousand new cases daily.

Russia reports 10,565 new cases

Russia has reported 10,565 new cases of Covid-19, including 1,277 infections in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,268,215.