The world is observing International Women's Day 2021 on March 8 with the theme #ChooseToChallenge.

"So, strike the #ChooseToChallenge pose with your hand high to show your commitment to choose to challenge inequality, call out bias, question stereotypes, and help forge an inclusive world," reads the official #IWD2021 website.

Of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that aim to achieve decent lives for all on a healthy planet by 2030, Gender Equality is one of the key goals.

But, has the UN –– which has continued to elect a male as its secretary general for the last 75 years –– been able to make progress on this goal?

According to a recent report, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' focus on gender equality "remained" and even "increased" amid global Covid-19 pandemic, earning him a 'B' — his highest score to date.

Guterres's 2020 scores improved as part of full-court press on gender in the UN's coronavirus response, "but progress on other priorities lags," according to an annual report card released by the International Center for Research on Women.

"Though gender is often deprioritised in moments of crisis, we saw just the opposite in 2020," according to Spogmay Ahmed, a global policy advocate with ICRW and the report's main author.

Six action points for UN chief

ICRW is a Washington-based research institute focused on tackling challenges facing women and girls globally. It also spearheads the Feminist UN Campaign.

When Guterres was elected as secretary general, the Campaign created a series of action points for him to advance gender equality within the UN.

It drafted a feminist vision for the UN in late 2016, and has graded the secretary general on his performance toward that vision each year following his declaration of himself as a "feminist."

Since 2017, the campaign has measured the extent to which Guterres advanced progress on the action points.

These include: Articulate and implement a feminist leadership agenda; ensure feminist implementation and accountability for the SDGs, finance for gender equality, utilise feminist leadership through parity and rights protections, enable a feminist transformation for the Commission on the Status of Women and UN Women, and finally, promote the freedom of information in the UN system.

Each year, the campaign issues a report card grading Guterres' progress against this agenda.

