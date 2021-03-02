The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus.

New York variant harbours a third worrisome mutation

The coronavirus variant on the rise in New York City contains the same E484K mutation seen in variants in Brazil and South Africa believed to make Covid-19 vaccines and antibody therapies less effective, as well as a mutation called S477N that helps it bind more tightly to cells when it breaks into them.

A report by New York State Department of Health researchers posted on Monday on medRxiv ahead of peer review adds new information.

All versions of the variant circulating in New York harbour a mutation called D235G that might reduce the efficacy of neutralising antibodies.

The variant "has increased in the circulating virus population in New York state by almost 26-fold in a little over a month," the researchers said.

"The combination of E484K or S477N with a D253G mutation that might confer immune escape, and the increased number of Covid-19 cases associated with these variants, warrants further monitoring," they said.

Vaccinating the elderly preserves the most years of life

Prioritising elderly people for Covid-19 vaccinations saves not only the most lives but also the most years of life, a new study suggests.

Taking age and health risks into account, the authors calculated the number of lives potentially saved by Covid-19 vaccines in the United States, Germany and South Korea and multiplied that number by the life expectancy of those vaccinated.

Patients' risk of death from Covid-19 rises faster with age, at a rate of about 11 percent per year, than their remaining life expectancy falls, said study leader Joshua Goldstein of the University of California, Berkeley.

Without vaccinations, the numbers of people who would die of Covid-19 is so much higher in the oldest age groups than in younger groups that protecting the older groups actually saves more years of life, in total.

"Before this study, it was suspected that there would be some intermediate age, not too old and not too young, which would maximise the benefit of a vaccine, in terms of person years of life saved," Goldstein said in a statement.

Instead, vaccinating a 90-year-old in the United States would save twice as many years as vaccinating a 75-year-old, and six times as many as vaccinating a 50-year-old, his team reported on Thursday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA.

