A Japanese billionaire has thrown open a private lunar expedition to eight people from around the world, a chance that comes along just once in a blue moon.

Yusaku Maezawa, an online fashion tycoon, was announced in 2018 as the first man to book a spot aboard the lunar spaceship being developed by SpaceX.

Maezawa, who paid an undisclosed sum for the trip expected to launch around 2023, originally said he planned to invite six to eight artists to join him on the voyage.

But on Wednesday, in a video posted on his Twitter account, he revealed a broader application process.

"I'm inviting you to join me on this mission. Eight of you from all around the world," he said.

"I have bought all the seats, so it will be a private ride," he added.

Only two criteria needed

Maezawa said his initial plan of inviting artists had "evolved" because he came to believe that "every single person who is doing something creative could be called an artist."

The Japanese entrepreneur said applicants would need to fulfill just two criteria: being ready to "push the envelope" creatively, and being willing to help other crew members do the same.