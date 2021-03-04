SpaceX’s futuristic Starship has exploded after what looked to be a successful touchdown.

The failure occurred on Wednesday just minutes after SpaceX declared success. Two previous test flights crash-landed in fireballs.

The full-scale prototype of Elon Musk's envisioned Mars ship soared more than 10 kms after lifting off from the southern tip of Texas.

It descended horizontally over the Gulf of Mexico and then flipped upright just in time to land.

The shiny bullet-shaped rocketship remained intact at the touchdown, prompting SpaceX commentator John Insprucker to declare, "third time's a charm as the saying goes" before SpaceX ended its webcast of the test.

But then the Starship exploded and was tossed in the air, before slamming down into the ground in flames.

'Landed in one piece!'

There was no immediate comment from SpaceX on what went wrong.