The Aston Martin team presented its new Formula One car, revealing a slick livery of British racing green as it returns to the series for the first time since 1960.

Aston Martin left after failing to score any points that year and returns to the grid with high hopes after signing four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel.

He has won 53 F1 races but endured a dismal final year with Ferrari in 2020 during which he secured just one podium finish.

“I love the history of motor racing and Aston Martin is one of the great names of the past, so it is fun to be part of their return," Vettel said at the team's online launch on Wednesday.

“I have not driven the car yet, obviously, but I think it looks great. I am really looking forward to getting it out on the track.”

He will race alongside Canadian driver Lance Stroll, whose father Lawrence Stroll owns the team after completing a nearly $1 billion takeover last April.

The Silverstone-based team was then rebranded from Racing Point to Aston Martin, and Sergio Perez, who drove consistently well and won one race last season, was replaced by the 33-year-old Vettel.