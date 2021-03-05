Portugal will fill a slot left vacant by Vietnam and be the third race of the Formula One season on May 2, the sport's body has confirmed.

The race will again be held at the Algarve circuit near Portimao that made its debut last October on a calendar reduced to 17 races as a result of cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That was the first Portuguese Grand Prix in 25 years.

"We want to thank the promoter and the Portuguese Government for their hard work and dedication in getting us to this point," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali in a statement on Friday.

"We are confident and excited about our 2021 season, having shown last year that we could deliver 17 races safely and bring our millions of fans thrilling racing at a difficult time.

"We hope to welcome fans to Portimao again this season in a safe way and are working with the promoter on the details of that plan."

READ MORE:Aston Martin launches new car in return to F1 after 61 years