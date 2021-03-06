Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to international football at the age of 39, Swedish media has reported.

Sweden, coached by Janne Andersson, have qualified for the Euros and kick off their campaign against Spain in Bilbao on June 14.

"It is certain that the Milan star is making a comeback in Janne Andersson's squad for the World Cup qualifiers," said the site Footbolldirekt, in a report that was picked up by the Swedish national press on Saturday.

The return has been under discussion for several months, according to reports, but has not been confirmed by the Swedish football federation (SvFF).

The striker, who has 116 caps and 62 goals, has not worn the Swedish jersey since Euro 2016, where he was captain but failed to score as Sweden finished bottom of their group.