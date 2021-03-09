Tuesday, March 9, 2021:

Palestinian hospitals fill up as Israel loosens restrictions

Palestinian hospitals are overfull and intensive-care units operating at 100 percent capacity with coronavirus patients in some areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has said.

Palestinian cities have introduced full lockdowns over the last two weeks to control soaring infections, even as neighbouring Israel has begun to lift restrictions as it proceeds with one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns.

"The percentage of hospital occupancy in some areas has reached more than 100 percent,” Shtayyeh said in Ramallah, one of the West Bank cities where his Palestinian Authority (PA) exercises limited self-rule.

"The number of casualties is increasing and the number of deaths is increasing on a daily basis, forcing us to take strict, direct and unprecedented measures."

Japan to stage Tokyo Olympics without foreign spectators

Japan has decided to stage this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to concern among the Japanese public about Covid-19, Kyodo news agency said, citing officials with knowledge of the matter.

Kyodo said the government had concluded that welcoming fans from abroad would not be possible given public concern about the coronavirus and the detection of more contagious variants in many countries, Kyodo cited the officials as say ing.

The opening ceremony of the torch relay will also be held without spectators, Kyodo said.

The Games are set for July 23 to August 8.

Greece to welcome vaccinated and Covid-negative tourists

People who are vaccinated against Covid-19, have antibodies or test negative can travel to Greece this summer, Tourism Minister Harry Theocharis said.

Tourism is a major income earner for Greece, which has led calls for an EU-wide vaccination certificate to help unlock travel.

The industry accounts for about a fifth of the Greek economy and employs one in five workers, but arrivals collapsed last year because of the pandemic.

Greece is aiming to kick off its vital summer season by mid-May, said Theocharis a s he addressed the ITB Berlin trade show from the Athens Acropolis Museum, home to sculptures from Greek antiquity.

Mexico to buy 22M more Sinovac doses

Mexico aims to acquire an additional 22 million doses of Chinese vaccines during the coming months, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

Ebrard said Mexico has put in an order for an additional 10 million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine to be delivered between May and July, on top of the 10 million already ordered, which are due to arrive between March and May.

Mexico will also order 12 million vaccine doses made by the state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) once it h as been approved by the health regulator, Ebrard added.

Sweden records 11,014 new cases, 39 deaths

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 11,014 new cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed.

The figure compared with 11,804 cases during the corresponding period last week.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 39 new deaths, taking the total to 13,042. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

UK officials urge caution on easing lockdown

Britain is not "out of the woods" on Covid-19 and it won't be possible to eliminate infections and deaths, the government's top medical and scientific advisers said, stressing the need for a gradual exit from lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced what he has called a cautious but irreversible roadmap out of England's third national lockdown.

His Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said that, while deaths were decreasing and the vaccine rollout was going well, the situation could quickly deteriorate.

Schools in England re-opened to all pupils on Monday. The next steps in lockdown easing have been pencilled in at five-week intervals but officials have said that data, rather than dates, will dictate the pace.

Ukraine approves Sinovac vaccine

Ukraine has approved the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac, the health ministry said.

Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Lekhim, one of Sinovac's partners, has an agreement with the manufacturer to deliver 5 million doses of the vaccine in Ukraine, including 1.9 million via a state procurement scheme.

Lekhim said last month it had submitted documents seeking approval for the shot, while a senior ministry official said last week that authorities would impose financial penalties on the company over delays in delivering it.

Sudan begins vaccinating health workers

Sudan began inoculating frontline healthcare workers against coronavirus after receiving its first batch of vaccines last week, a health official said.

The country is the first in the Middle East and North Africa to receive vaccines through COVAX, a UN-led initiative that provides jabs to poor countries, according to children's agency UNICEF.

The first batch to arrive in Sudan was comprised of 828,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which are planned to cover 414,000 frontline health care workers across the country, according to health officials.

Sudan has secured a total of 3.4 million doses through COVAX, which are expected to arrive in batches through to the end of September.

Targeted lockdowns in Philippine capital as cases surge

Targeted lockdowns were expanded in the Philippine capital and night-time curfews reintroduced in hot spots as authorities battle a resurgence in infections.

The number of new daily cases has soared past 3,000 in recent days, twice as many as two weeks ago and the highest in five months, as more contagious variants of the virus spread.

Most of the new cases are in Metro Manila where officials have been quarantining compounds, streets, neighbourhoods and even hotels in a bid to contain new clusters, while minimising the economic impact.

The mayor of Quezon City, one of 16 that make up the capital, announced that 11 more communities would be locked down for two weeks.

The move potentially affects tens of thousands of people.

Bosnia reports record daily number of deaths

Bosnia reported a record number of daily deaths with the capital Sarajevo going into lockdown next weekend for the first time since last May to combat a spike in coronavirus infections.

Sarajevo, which has seen a daily average of 456 new coronavirus cases over the past week, will be partially shut down next weekend for the first time in almost 10 months as hospital capacities have been overstretched, authorities said. Only food shops, pharmacies and gas stations will stay open.

After the number of infections dropped in January, Bosnia saw a new peak in cases in February after the skiing season and the end of school holidays, before vaccinations began.

Italy reports 376 deaths, 19,749 new cases

Italy reported 376 coronavirus-related deaths against 318 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 19,749 from 13,902 the day before.

Some 345,336 tests were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 184,684, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 100,479 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.1 million cases to date.

New French cases steady at over 23,000

France reported 23,302 new cases, up slightly from 22,857 last Tuesday, but the week-on-week increase, at 3.95 percent was below the 4.23 percent seen last Tuesday.

The health ministry also reported that the number of patients in intensive care units was up by 69 to 3,918 people.

Turkey logs 13,755 cases, 66 new fatalities

Turkey recorded 13,755 new cases, Health Ministry data showed, the highest level since January 6.

The total number of cases rose to 2,807,387 and the data also showed 66 people died in the same period, raising the toll to 29,160.

China launches vaccination certificates

China has launched a digital vaccination certificate for its citizens planning cross-border travels, joining other countries issuing similar documents as they seek ways to reopen their economies.

As vaccines are globally being rolled out, a few countries including Bahrain have already introduced certificates identifying vaccinated people, and the European Union agreed to develop vaccine passports under pressure from tourism-dependent southern countries.

UK cases will surge again even with vaccines, medical officer says

Britain will see a resurgence in coronavirus cases at some point and can't bring deaths from the virus down to zero even with a successful vaccine rollout, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said.

Whitty said that caution in re-opening the economy would affect the size and the timing of a resurgence, but that vaccines would not be able to prevent all deaths from the pandemic.

"All the modelling suggests there is going to be a further surge and that will find the people who either have not been vaccinated, or where the vaccine has not worked, and some of them will end up in hospital and sadly, some of them will go on to die," Whitty told lawmakers.

OECD hikes 2021 world growth forecast to 5.6 percent on vaccine, stimulus rollout

The OECD sharply hiked its 2021 global growth forecast as the deployment of coronavirus vaccines and a huge US stimulus programme greatly improve the economic prospects.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said it now expects the global economy to grow 5.6 percent, an increase of 1.4 percentage points from its December forecast.

Italy factory to produce Sputnik vaccine, first in EU – trade body

An Italian-Swiss pharmaceutical company has agreed to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in Italy, the first such deal in the European Union, a trade body said.

"The vaccine will be produced from July 2021 in (pharma company) Adienne factories in Lombardy," northern Italy, a spokesman for the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, Stefano Maggi, told AFP.

Vaccine batch Austria has halted use of went to 17 countries

Austria was one of 17 European countries to receive doses from a batch of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine that Austrian authorities have stopped using while investigating a death and an illness following their use, a senior health official has said.

A 49-year-old nurse in Zwettl, a town northwest of Vienna, died as a result of severe coagulation disorders after receiving the vaccine. Another nurse from Zwettl who is 35 and received a dose from the same batch, ABV 5300, developed a pulmonary embolism and is recovering.

