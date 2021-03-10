Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Alaska makes vaccine available to everyone,16 and older

Alaska has become the first US state to make vaccines available to anyone aged 16 or older, eliminating eligibility requirements for people who work or live in the state.

Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, announced the new rules on Tuesday for his state of about 730,000 people. More than one quarter of Alaskans have received least one vaccine shot, second only to New Mexico, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Certain regions of Alaska are nearing a 90 percent vaccination rate among elderly people, officials said.

Brazil asks Chinese embassy to help secure extra vaccines

Brazil has asked the Chinese embassy to help secure 30 million doses of vaccine from China to ensure its inoculation programme does not grind to a halt, according to a document seen by Reuters.

In a letter sent to China's ambassador to Brazil, Yang Wanming, a senior Health Ministry official asked for help in the potential purchase and delivery of the shots from the Sinopharm laboratory in the first half of this year.

According to the letter written by Elcio Franco, Executive Secretary at the Health Ministry, Brazil's vaccination program is in danger if it cannot secure more doses.

So far, Brazil, with the second highest death toll in the world, has vaccinated only about 4 percent of its population.

Mauritius shuts down after more cases

Mauritius has gone into lockdown and suspended flights in and out of the island for two weeks following the discovery of 15 more cases, the Mauritius state tourism agency said.

The Indian Ocean island of 1.4 million people has had 641 confirmed coronavirus cases with 10 deaths, according to the latest WHO data.

All residents and visitors have been asked to stay at home or in their hotels until March 25, the agency said in a statement.

Puerto Rico reopens public schools

Public schools across Puerto Rico reopened for the first time in nearly a year despite the pandemic, with officials reporting scarce attendance amid Covid-19 concerns.

Of the island’s 858 public schools, 95 were authorised to reopen because they were located in a municipality with a low number of coronavirus cases and also met a list of requirements issued by Puerto Rico’s Health Department.

The island of 3.2 million people has reported more than 180,700 confirmed and suspected cases and more than 2,000 deaths.

US to buy additional 100M J&J doses

President Joe Biden is announcing the US is buying an additional 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The drugmaker is already obligated to supply 100 million doses to the federal government by the end of June. The additional vaccine would be delivered in the months following.

UK reports 190 new deaths, 5,926 new infections

Britain reported 190 deaths within 28 days of a positive test and 5,926 new positive cases.

This compares to 231 deaths and 5,766 new cases reported on Tuesday.

The total number of people receiving a first vaccine dose rose to 22,809,829 from 22,592,528.

France working on Covid-19 health pass

The French government is working on a Covid-19 health pass, its spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

President Emmanuel Macron said last month vaccine passports would be unfair because they would discriminate against young people, in particular, who aren't eligible for vaccination yet.

There were 30,303 infections and 264 new deaths from the respiratory disease over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 89,565, the seventh-highest in the world.

Italy reports 332 deaths, 22,409 new cases

Italy reported 332 coronavirus-related deaths against 376 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 22,409 from 19,749 the day before.

Some 361,040 tests were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 345,336, the health ministry said.

Turkey reports over 14,500 new infections

Turkey reported 14,556 more coronavirus cases, including 814 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case tally stands at 2.82 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 29,227, with 67 fatalities over the past day.

Pakistan launches coronavirus vaccination drive

Pakistan has launched a Covid-19 vaccination for the general public, starting with older people, as it grapples with a high degree of vaccination hesitancy among its 220 million people, even among health workers.

The drive begins with a focus on the oldest people in the community, generally over the age of 80, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said.

According to a survey released last week, nearly half of healthcare staff had concerns over China's Sinopharm vaccine, which is the only one available in Pakistan for now.

The poll of 555 medical workers conducted by Gallup Pakistan and a physicians' association between February 12 and February 20 found that many health workers would prefer other vaccines.

Pakistan distributed 504,400 Sinopharm vaccine doses to provincial authorities by February 20, and 230,000 frontline health workers had got a shot by Friday, Sultan said.

India cases cross seven million

India's virus cases have crossed 7 million with a number of new cases dipping in recent weeks, even as health experts warn of mask and distancing fatigue setting in.

The Health Ministry registered another 74,383 infections in the past 24 hours. India is expected to become the pandemic's worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the US, where more than 7.7 million infections have been reported.

The ministry also reported 918 additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 108,334.

Morocco, Kenya approve Russian coronavirus vaccine

Morocco and Kenya have approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against the new coronavirus.

Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund which is promoting the vaccine globally, said that 48 countries had now approved Sputnik V for use.

Iraq pilgrims defy virus protocols as case numbers rise

Thousands of pilgrims clad in black walked the streets of Baghdad, part of a weeklong procession to a revered shrine, bypassing barbed wire set up by security forces and spurring fears of another wave of coronavirus on the heels of the papal visit.

Crowds of men and women defied the tight security measures set up by Iraqi authorities to contain the spread of the virus during the annual pilgrimage, expected to reach its peak number of worshippers on Wednesday to commemorate the death of Imam al Kadhim, a revered figure in Shia Islam.

Iraq is in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus, spurred chiefly by a more infectious strain that was first discovered in the UK.

The country has imposed a full lockdown from Friday to Sunday, and partial curfew beginning at 8 pm and ending at 5 am, for the rest of the week. Non-essential businesses, as well as schools and mosques, should be closed during this time, per the rules.

