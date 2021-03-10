Young Syrians have suffered heavy personal losses in a decade of war and still have to face rebuilding their shattered homeland, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said.

A new ICRC survey of 1,400 Syrian nationals living in Syria or in exile in Lebanon and Germany highlights the costs for those aged 18-25 of a war that killed hundreds of thousands, displaced millions more and destroyed schools and hospitals.

"One of the shocking results of this survey is that we realised that 50 percent of Syrians had friends or a family member who was killed ... one out of six Syrians had one of their parents either killed or wounded," Fabrizio Carboni, the ICRC’s regional director for the Middle East, told Reuters.

"Rebuilding the country is on their shoulders and obviously it's quite unfair," he said in an interview at its headquarters.

A decade of misery and despair

The report coincides with the 10th anniversary of the start of protests against Bashar al Assad's regime that turned into a full-scale civil war. Assad's forces have now regained control of most of the country with Russian and Iranian help.

Nearly half of young Syrians have lost their income because of the conflict and almost eight in 10 have reported struggling to afford food and other necessities, the report showed.