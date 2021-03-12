With a Black Lives Matter protest song and one of the year's hottest hits, Beyonce could see an to end her streak of snubs at the Grammys, as the music world attempts to turn the page on a devastating 2020.

The normally glitzy gala will be toned down, like all major awards shows, to a primarily virtual affair, with a mix of live and pre-taped performances in compliance with restrictions of the coronavirus era, which left the industry flailing and forced the ceremony to be pushed back.

The 63rd annual Grammys falls nearly a year to the day after venues big and small were forced to close, as Covid-19 infections flared across the United States.

Ahead of Sunday's show, Beyonce – whose repeated losses in the top categories have stirred heated controversy – leads the pack with nine nods, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch with six each.

Beyonce is the most nominated female artist ever with 79, tied with Paul McCartney and just one behind the duo with the most nods: her husband, Jay-Z, and Quincy Jones, who each have 80.

Her sweeping "Black Parade" – released in June amid explosive nationwide anti-racism protests after another spate of deadly police violence targeting African Americans – is up for Record and Song of the Year honours.

Many critics nevertheless favour the chances of Lipa, who took an ultimately successful risk in dropping a sparkly disco ball of a dance album just as the pandemic took hold.

Onetime Grammy darling Swift bagged a handful of nominations for releasing the surprise cottagecore quarantine album "folklore," which earned the pop shapeshifter commercial and critical acclaim.

Rapper Ricch – who won a trophy last year for his collaboration with the late artist Nipsey Hussle – has six chances at Grammys gold, including for Song of the Year, which honours songwriting, for his hit "The Box."

Bluesy rocker Brittany Howard – known for fronting the band Alabama Shakes – seized the spotlight on her own with her first solo album "Jaime," which earned five nominations.

She is among the top contenders in the rock categories, which for the first time are almost all dominated by women.

Last year's big winner Billie Eilish could strike gold again, with Post Malone, Justin Bieber and rapper DaBaby all also in the mix.

And "hot girl summer" ruler Megan Thee Stallion is likely to slay, with four nominations including for Best New Artist.

The remix of her wildly popular song "Savage" featuring Beyonce is up for several awards including Record of the Year – a collaboration that helped Queen Bey jump to the front of the pack.

Also eyeing Best New Artist is Phoebe Bridgers, the Californian indie artist who is one of the women leading the charge in the rock categories.