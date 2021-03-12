UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has made an urgent appeal for $5.5 billion to prevent a “catastrophe” for 34 million people in over three dozen countries who are just one step away from famine driven by conflict.

The plea from the UN chief came as the World Food Programme chief warned that 270 million people are facing “a hunger crisis” this year.

Guterres told a high-level UN Security Council meeting organised by the US that more than 88 million people were suffering from “acute hunger” at the end of 2020 due to conflict and instability — a 20 percent increase in one year — and “projections for 2021 point to a continuation of this frightening trend.”

World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley said leaders responded to his warning to the council a year ago that the world stood on the brink of the Covid-19 pandemic and a hunger pandemic that could push the number of people “marching to the brink of starvation” from 135 million to 270 million and lead to “famines of biblical proportions” in over three dozen countries.

Unfortunately, Beasley said, “the concerns of 2020 are now a reality for 2021" because of new waves of Covid-19 and economies not yet surging back to normal.

“So, today, I must warn you that we are once again sliding toward the brink of the abyss,” he said. “Now, 270 million people are facing a hunger crisis.”

Driven by conflict

Both Guterres and Beasley stressed that the hunger crisis and looming famines are primarily driven by conflict and are entirely preventable.

“Climate shocks and the Covid-19 pandemic are adding fuel to the flames,” the UN secretary general said.

He warned that “without immediate action, millions of people will reach the brink of extreme hunger and death,” pointing to projections showing that hunger crises are “escalating and spreading across the Sahel and the Horn of Africa, and accelerating in South Sudan, Yemen and Afghanistan.”

In some countries, Guterres said, “famine is already here” and “people are dying from hunger and suffering critical rates of malnutrition.”

“Parts of Yemen, South Sudan and Burkina Faso are in the grip of famine or conditions akin to famine,” he said. “More than 150,000 people are at risk of starving.”

'Biggest famine in modern history'

Five years of conflict in Yemen have displaced 4 million people and left many “facing a death sentence as widespread hunger stalks their nation,” Guterres said.

“Around half of all children under five — 2.3 million — are projected to face acute malnutrition in 2021. Some 16 million people face food insecurity.”

WFP’s Beasley, who was in Yemen two days ago, called it “hell on earth in many places” and warned that “we are heading straight toward the biggest famine in modern history.”

At Al Sabeen children’s hospital, the best in the capital Sanaa, he said children were “skin and bones, and dying with entirely preventable or treatable illnesses.”

The hospital has 25 beds and Beasley said he asked a doctor about children that were turned away. “She replied, 'They go home to die.'"

