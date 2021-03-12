Friday, March 12, 2021:

AstraZeneca says 'no evidence' of higher blood clots risk

UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has insisted its coronavirus vaccine was safe, after some countries suspended its use in response to concerns about a potential link to blood clots.

"An analysis of our safety data of more than 10 million records has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country" from the jab, a company spokesperson said.

"In fact, the observed number of these types of events are significantly lower in those vaccinated than would be expected among the general population."

Turkey reports over 14,900 new infections

Turkey has reported 14,941 more coronavirus cases, including 834 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case tally stands at 2.85 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 29,356, with 66 fatalities over the past day.

US, Indo-Pacific allies to expand India's vaccine production

President Joe Biden and fellow leaders of the Indo-Pacific group known as the Quad have announced a plan to expand coronavirus vaccine manufacturing capacity in India.

The effort to expand production and promote access to the vaccine in the region was unveiled on Friday following a virtual meeting of the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States. It comes as the Biden administration is putting greater emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region in the face of growing economic competition from China.

Biden described the effort as “an ambitious new joint partnership that is going to boost vaccine manufacturing ... to benefit the entire Indo-Pacific” region.

“We will combine our nations’ medical, scientific, financing, manufacturing and delivery, and development capabilities and establish a vaccine expert working group to implement our path-breaking commitment to safe and effective vaccine distribution," the Quad leaders said in a joint statement.

The effort by the Quad is projected to allow India to increase manufacturing capacity by 1 billion doses by 2022, according to a White House statement.

Rome and Milan become 'red zones'

Italy's capital Rome and its financial centre Milan will have curbs on business and movement intensified from Monday as the government ramps up its efforts to stem a steady rise in coronavirus cases.

In recent months Italy has calibrated restrictions in its 20 regions according to a four-tier, colour-coded system (white, yellow, orange and red) based on local infection levels which are revised every week.

Under an order approved on Friday by Health Minister Roberto Speranza numerous regions have been shifted into the toughest red zones, including Lombardy around Milan, and Lazio around Rome.

Two other regions were already red, meaning that almost half the country's regions and most of its population will be under the most severe restrictions from Monday.

WHO approves J&J Covid vaccine

The World Health Organization has approved Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for an additional 500 million doses to enter the Covax global vaccine-sharing scheme.

"Every new, safe and effective tool against Covid-19 is another step closer to controlling the pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

The news comes after the single-dose jab won approval from the European Union on Thursday.

Greece extends Covid-19 curbs to contain rising cases

Greece will further extend Covid-19 restrictions in Athens and other areas to rein in fast-spreading infections and ease pressure on its stretched health system, Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias has said.

A lockdown in the metropolitan area of Athens - where half of the country's 11 million population lives - will be extended to March 22, rather than end on March 16 as previously planned.

Brazil Covid-19 testing shrinks as cases and deaths rise

Brazil has scaled back coronavirus testing in recent months even as infections soar and it recorded the most Covid-19 deaths in the world over the past week, according to Health Ministry data.

The result is a nation navigating in the dark, experts said, without the ability to trace and contain transmission, let alone track the spread of dangerous new virus variants in real time.

Brazil's public health system and major private laboratories conducted about 44,000 daily PCR tests - the gold standard for identifying the novel coronavirus - in the last week of February, the latest public Health Ministry data show.

That was down by nearly a third from Brazil's peak for testing: more than 65,000 per day in the third week of December.

Congo delays AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

The Democratic Republic of Congo has delayed the rollout of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines, citing the suspension of the use of the shots by several European countries, two health ministry spokesmen said on Friday.

Congo received 1.7 million AstraZeneca doses via the global COVAX vaccine-sharing programme on March 2, but is yet to start its inoculation programme.

Italy reports 380 deaths, 26,824 new cases

Italy reported 380 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 373 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 26,824 from 25,673 the day before.

Some 369,636 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 372,217, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 101,564 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has report ed around 3.18 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 23,656 on Friday, rising from 23,247 a day earlier.

There were 226 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 266 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 2,914 from a previous 2,859.

EU investigates vaccines for link to bleeding disorder

The European Union's drugs regulator is investigating whether any of the three Covid-19 vaccines approved in the bloc might be linked to a blood clotting deficiency that can cause internal bleeding.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday that several cases of immune thrombocytopenia, a lack of platelets in the blood that can lead to bleeding and bruising, had been reported under its vaccine safety monitoring process.

"It is not yet clear whether there is a causal association between vaccination and the reports of immune thrombocytopenia," EMA said.

The agency said it would assess reports of the condition in people who had received the Pfizer/BioNTech , AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines.

French drug agency says AstraZeneca vaccine should continue to be used

The French drug regulator ANSM said it agreed with the European Medicines Agency's advice that AstraZeneca's coronavirus shot should continue to be used in vaccination campaigns.

Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Bulgaria have suspended the use of the shot following reports of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated.

EMA has said the number of clots is no higher than in the general population, and AstraZeneca said on Thursday it had found no evidence of increased risk of deep-vein thrombosis.

ANSM said only one case of blood clotting had been found in France after an AstraZeneca shot, and there was no indication that it was linked to the vaccine.

"The benefit/risk ratio of the vaccine remains positive", ANSM said on its website.

The agency said it was evaluating the safety of all Covid-19 vaccines available in France and actively monitoring their side-effects.

Italy to impose Easter Covid lockdown

Italy will be placed under a nationwide lockdown over the Easter weekend for the second year running, the government said on Friday, underlining the struggle to stem a fresh surge in coronavirus cases.

Non-essential shops will be shuttered nationwide from April 3-5 and on those days, Italians will only be allowed to leave their homes for work, health or emergency reasons.

However, a number of regions, including wealthy Lombardy centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, look certain to be placed under full lockdown from Monday because of the recent jump in infections and hospitalisations.

Sweden registers 5,335 new cases, 35 deaths

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 5,335 new coronavirus cases on Friday, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 35 new deaths, taking the total to 13,146. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Azerbaijan approves Sputnik V vaccine

Azerbaijan has approved Sputnik V vaccine for use against the coronavirus, the Azeri health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Sputnik V has now been cleared for use in more than 50 countries, it said. The vaccine would be delivered soon, it added.

Spain approves 11 bn euros in aid to virus-hit firms

Spain's cabinet approved Friday an 11 billion euro aid programme to help struggling small- and medium-sized firms, and self-employed workers, cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The package, which seeks to prevent bankruptcies, will include $8.4 billion (7.0 billion euros) in direct aid, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told a news conference.

"It is a question of taking the lead to prevent possible corporate solvency problems" which could "undermine" Spain's economic recovery, she said after the measure was approved during an extraordinary cabinet meeting.