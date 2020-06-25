The Toronto film festival is going ahead in September despite the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced on Wednesday, but red carpets will be virtual and far fewer movies will be premiered.

"The pandemic has hit TIFF hard," Toronto International Film Festival co-head Cameron Bailey said in a statement. But it will persevere "to bring the very best in film to the broadest possible audience."

"We're excited to present thoughtful, high-impact programming this September that reflects our belief that there's no stopping great storytelling," he said.

North America's largest film festival – which has become a bellwether for Oscar-conscious studios and distributors – usually screens 300 to 400 feature and short films from dozens of countries each year.

Only 50 new feature films will be in the lineup for its 45th edition, tailored for the global health crisis, September 10-19.

No major film festival has been held since the global onset of Covid-19. France’s Cannes Film Festival, Austin’s SXSW and New York’s Tribeca Film Festival have all been shut down and forced to improvise. Cannes went ahead with a selection announcement, to help celebrate the movies it had intended to screen.

Staff reduction