CULTURE
2 MIN READ
France arrests six over stolen Banksy artwork honouring Bataclan victims
The portrait of a veiled mourning female figure was stolen from the concert hall's emergency exit door in January 2019.
France arrests six over stolen Banksy artwork honouring Bataclan victims
In this file photo taken on June 11, 2020, a member of Italy's gendarmerie stands near a piece of art attributed to Banksy. / AFP
By Deniz Uyar
June 27, 2020

Six people have been arrested in France over the theft of an artwork by street artist Banksy commemorating the victims of the 2015 Paris terror attacks that were stolen from the Bataclan concert hall, on Saturday.

They were arrested near France's Italian border this week after the artwork, an image of a girl in mourning painted on one of the Paris venue's emergency doors was found in Italy earlier this month, judicial and police sources told AFP.

Two were charged with theft while the other four were charged with concealing theft, and all six were placed in pre-trial detention.

RECOMMENDED

The portrait of veiled mourning female figure was cut from the concert hall's emergency exit door in January 2019. After the incident, Bataclan's official Twitter account said they kept the portrait on the street because they believed the art belonged to all.  

In November 2015, Daesh terrorists went on a killing rampage in Paris which left 130 people dead. Attacks were carried out at Stade de France national stadium, cafe terraces and bars and restaurants.

The night of horror began with three suicide bombers who blew themselves up outside the Stade de France national stadium. But the worst of the attacks across the city that night was the Bataclan massacre, where gunmen killed 90 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal