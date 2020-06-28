The Rolling Stones are threatening President Donald Trump with legal action for using their songs at his rallies despite cease-and-desist directives.

The Stones said in a statement on Sunday that their legal team is working with music rights organisation BMI to stop the use of their material in Trump's reelection campaign.

“The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement,’’ the Stones said. “If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists, then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed.’’

The Stones had complained during Trump's 2016 campaign about the use of their music to fire up his conservative base at rallies.

The Rolling Stones’ 1969 classic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” was a popular song for his events. It was played again at the close of Trump's recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma — an indoor event criticised for its potential to spread coronavirus.

Other artists cry foul

The Stones are not the first major act to call on the president to stop using their songs.

The family of the late rock musician Tom Petty said that they had issued a cease-and-desist order after Trump used the song “I Won't Back Down'' in Tulsa.