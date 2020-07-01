Women who suffered sexual misconduct and workplace harassment by convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein are set to receive almost $19 million as part of a class-action lawsuit.

The payments, which need to be approved by two courts, are the result of a lawsuit brought against the ex-movie mogul – currently serving 23 years in prison – and his former film studio The Weinstein Company.

"Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company failed their female employees. After all the harassment, threats, discrimination, and gender-based discrimination these survivors are finally receiving some justice," New York State Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement on Tuesday.

The lawsuit said Weinstein "demanded or forced female employees to engage in unwanted sexual contact as a quid pro quo for continued employment or career advancement".

A lawyer for several of Weinstein's victims immediately slammed the proposed settlement, however.

'Sellout'

Douglas Wigdor – whose clients include Tarale Wulff, a former cocktail waitress who told Weinstein's high-profile trial that he raped her in his New York apartment in 2005 – described it as "a complete sellout".