UK's Royal Mint celebrates singer Elton John with new commemorative coin
The coin, designed by artist Bradley Morgan Johnson, depicts John's distinctive straw boater's hat, and fashions his trademark glasses out of a pair of musical notes.
The new competitive Elton John coin collection is released by Britain's Royal Mint, July 5, 2020. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
July 6, 2020

Elton John has become the second artist to be honoured by Britain's Royal Mint with a commemorative coin paying tribute to the decorated British singer-songwriter.

The coin, designed by artist Bradley Morgan Johnson, depicts John's distinctive straw boater's hat, and fashions his trademark glasses out of a pair of musical notes was released on Monday.

"It really is a fabulous honour to be recognised in this way," John, 73, said.

"The last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments of my career, and this is another truly humbling milestone on my journey.”

John, who was knighted in 1998, is the second artist to be commemorated under the Royal Mint's Music Legends series after rock band Queen.

Sales records

He has sold more than 250 million records, with hits like "Candle in the Wind", "Your Song" and "Bennie and the Jets",

John has been forced to postpone a lengthy farewell tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Royal Mint also said it was working with John to create a special one-off collectors piece to be auctioned later in the year, to raise money for charity at a time where many in the sector are struggling.

SOURCE:Reuters
