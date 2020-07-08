Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology have sued the Trump administration, seeking to block a new rule that would bar foreign students from remaining in the United States if all courses are moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two universities filed a lawsuit in federal court in Boston on Wednesday asking for an emergency temporary restraining order on the new directive issued by the government on Monday.

"We will pursue this case vigorously so that our international students ⁠— and international students at institutions across the country ⁠— can continue their studies without the threat of deportation," Harvard President Lawrence Bacow wrote in a statement addressed to the Harvard community.

Bacow said the order came without notice and that its “cruelty” was surpassed only by its "recklessness.”

“It appears that it was designed purposefully to place pressure on colleges and universities to open their on-campus classrooms for in-person instruction this fall, without regard to concerns for the health and safety of students, instructors, and others,” Bacow added.

The lawsuit filed by Harvard and MIT, two of the most elite US universities, is the first to challenge the order that could force tens of thousands of foreign students to leave the country if their schools switch fully to remote learning.

Harvard had announced it would hold all classes online in the coming fall term.

US President Donald Trump is pushing schools across the country to reopen in the fall.

In a statement, the US State Department said that while international students are welcome in the US, the policy “provides greater flexibility for non-immigrant students to continue their education in the United States, while also allowing for proper social distancing on open and operating campuses across America.”