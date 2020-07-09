CULTURE
5 MIN READ
From his hero to nasty woman: Johnny Depp denies beating Amber Heard
The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is suing British tabloid The Sun for a 2018 article that claimed he was a wife-beater. The paper’s publisher is relying on 14 separate claims of domestic violence by Heard, Depp's ex-wife, in its defence.
From his hero to nasty woman: Johnny Depp denies beating Amber Heard
US actor Johnny Depp at the High Court in London on July 9, 2020. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
July 9, 2020

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has denied claims that he slapped actor Amber Heard, his ex-wife, as he faced a second day of questioning in his high-profile libel trial in London on Wednesday.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is suing British tabloid The Sun for a 2018 article which claimed he was a "wife-beater".

Both Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, were in court as lawyers for The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), questioned him about allegations of violence during the couple's time together.

NGN is disputing the claim for libel and said there is "overwhelming evidence" that he attacked Heard while under the influence of drink and drugs between 2013 and 2016.

'I didn't hit Ms Heard'

The couple first met on the set of the 2011 film "The Rum Diary", married in 2015 but divorced two years later.

Lawyer Sasha Wass, representing NGN, put it toDepp that he had slapped Heard three times after she made fun of a "Wino Forever" tattoo on his arm in March 2013, when he was drinking heavily.

"I'm sorry but that is not true, you are mistaken ... I didn't hit Ms Heard," the actor replied.

The tattoo originally read "Winona Forever" and referred to the actress Winona Ryder, with whom he had had a previous relationship. He changed it after they broke up.

Withholding medication

Depp told the court it was the "lowest point of my life", when he was in a great deal of pain, suffering uncontrollable spasms and sobbing like a child on the floor.

He accused Heard of withholding medication that would ease the process, calling it "one of the cruellest things that she has ever done", the court was told.

However, The Sun's lawyer Sasha Wass said Heard, 34, was following instructions from Depp's medical team and pointed out she had contacted a nurse who was staying on the island to say he was screaming and had pushed her.

RECOMMENDED

"I did not push Miss Heard or attack her in any way," Depp said. "I was not in a condition to do so in any case."

In text messages Depp sent to Heard's mother at the time, read to the court by Wass, he praised her daughter for her "heroism" in "taking care of this old junkie" and that "it was Amber and Amber only who got me through it".

He also sent a text to Heard herself saying "Thank you so much for getting me f***ing clean baby".

'Complex individual'

NGN is relying on 14 separate claims of domestic violence in its defence, all of which Depp denies.

The case opened at the High Court on Monday with Depp insisting in a witness statement that had "never abused Ms Heard, or, indeed any other woman" in his life.

He said Heard, an actress, was calculating, sociopathic, narcissistic and emotionally dishonest, with a diagnosed borderline personality disorder, and was intent on destroying his life.

Much of the questioning has involved his drinking and drug-taking but he insisted he did not have a "nasty side" and did not lose control while under the influence, as Heard has asserted.

His legal team called Heard's allegations "complete lies". They said she was a "complex individual", prone to wild mood swings under a variety of prescription medication and other drugs.

Rather than Depp being the perpetrator, she had subjected him to verbal and physical attacks, and he had to defend himself on occasions, they argued.

"He is not a wife-beater and never has been," his lawyer David Sherborne said.

Depp maintains The Sun article, which was published despite a previous public denial of violence, had caused "significant reputational damage" to his career.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp's libel case against tabloid can go ahead – UK judge

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
UN urges 'maximum restraint' in Iran amid protests
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach