Bob Marley’s Grammy-winning children and chart-topping grandson have re-imagined one of iconic singers's biggest hits to assist children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stephen Marley, Cedella Marley and her son, Skip Marley, have joined forces to produce a new version of “One Love,” which will be released July 17 and will also include special guest appearances from other musicians. A music video will also be released that day.

“Daddy wrote this song like 40 years ago, a long, long time. It just feels like right now in the world we need to have some different type of unity happening. Not just lip service, but real action,” Cedella Marley, 52, said in an interview this week. “I think we’re going to bring this song to a generation that needs to know we do care. We do care what happens. We’re going to do a nudge and push and a shove and hopefully, the message will resonate.”

Bob Marley & The Wailers released “One Love” in 1977. Bob Marley died of cancer in 1981 at age 36.

All proceeds from the new version of “One Love,” released by Tuff Gong International and Amplified Music, will support Reimagine, UNICEF’s global campaign for coronavirus relief efforts focused on helping and aiding children around the world.

“(The) song is very special because of (its) message. It’s a song of equality. One love meaning love for everyone, for all humanity. It doesn’t matter the colour, creed or social status or anything like that. It’s appreciating the human family. ‘One heart, let’s get together and feel all right,’” eight-time Grammy winner Stephen Marley said. “It’s a very important statement to my family.”

Jewelry brand Pandora says it will match every dollar raised from “One Love,” giving up to $1 million.

Cedella Marley said they recorded the song at her house in Miami and they received Rita Marley’s blessing. “My mom, she came in and she listened, and she gave us a thumbs up and that seal of approval is priceless.”