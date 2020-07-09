At least eight soldiers have been killed and many others wounded after their vehicle struck a landmine laid by suspected militants in western Chad.

The blast occurred on Wednesday at Kalam in the Lake Chad region, which has been battered by attacks from militants crossing in from neighbouring Nigeria.

Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, put the toll at eight or nine dead and between 11 and 21 wounded.

A security source in Nigeria also gave the figure of nine dead and said the device had apparently been laid by the Daesh-affiliated ISWAP, a splinter group of Nigeria's Boko Haram.

One of the fatalities was a commander in the gendarmerie, the Chadian military source said, adding that exchanges of gunfire broke out later Wednesday between troops and militants in Bakaram, in the same region.

READ MORE:Has the US military been successful in Africa?