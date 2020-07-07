It was supposed to be a commendable initiative.

Last month, the Pakistani government released a preliminary report into a crash in which 97 people were killed when a Pakistan International Airlines flight crashed on May 22 in the port city of Karachi.

Never before have authorities made its initial findings public so promptly. Families of the passengers who perished in previous air crashes had to wait years before learning what had really happened.

“Under the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), they had to release some form of text within 30 days so people would know about the basic causes of the crash and how to make improvements,” Khawaja A Majeed, the former head of Pakistan’s air crash investigation board, tells TRT World.

“The FDR (Flight Data Recorder) and CVR (Cockpit Data Recorder) are very advanced these days. They give you a fairly good idea of what happened during the duration of the flight - what the pilots talked about, which switch they activated, details about the equaliser, the glide slope - it’s all there.”

But Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan dropped a bombshell when he presented the otherwise straightforward finding of the investigation in parliament on June 24.

More than 140 PIA pilots had not cleared their flying exams and their licenses were fake, he said. His comments were immediately picked up by international news organisations. Within days, the European Union and the United Kingdom banned PIA from flying to their airports.

PIA has been bleeding cash for years and survives on government bailouts. Suspension of flights to money-making routes, such as London Heathrow, will be a major blow.

A reckless approach

The PIA-operated Airbus 320 jetliner went down in a residential area minutes away from the airstrip. The investigation, in which the Pakistani civil aviation engineers were assisted by experts from the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus, found that the pilots repeatedly violated the aircontrol tower’s instructions.

The pilots, who were discussing coronavirus in the cockpit, had not deployed the landing gear during the plane’s first attempt to land. Its engines hit the runway floor, sending sparks off its surface. The plane took to the air again but its engines failed one by one and it crashed 1,340metres from the runway on its second approach to land.

“The problem with the PIA crash in Karachi which started all of this is not about basic flying skills - it was just extraordinarily reckless flying,” Geoffrey Thomas, the editor-in-chief of the Airline Ratings website, tells TRT World.

“Now if you are flying twice the height you are supposed to be at a particular approach to an airport, you don't dive the airplane down and increase the speed dramatically. You go around as the air traffic controller told you to do and you lose your altitude in a very orderly manner.”

Airline Ratings has downgraded PIA to a one star carrier, placing it among only half a dozen airlines which fare poorly on a scale that goes up to 7 stars. The website rates around 400 airlines.

“PIA has to revalidate all its pilots - I mean they have got a public relations disaster on their hands,” says Thomas.

Going forward, PIA would probably have to re-examine all its pilots, make them go through simulator training sessions and hire Airbus or Boeing pilots to oversee the process if it needs to win back the confidence of passengers, he says.