WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN says Syrian, Russian air strikes in Idlib amount to war crimes
UN investigators said that "indiscriminate bombardment" by pro-regime forces ahead of a March ceasefire brokered with Turkey, claimed hundreds of lives.
UN says Syrian, Russian air strikes in Idlib amount to war crimes
Smoke billows following reported regime air strikes on the village of Kafr Sajna in the southern outskirts of Syria's Idlib province on August 16, 2019. / AFP Archive
By Halil Sumerkan
July 7, 2020

Syrian and Russian planes have carried out deadly aerial strikes amounting to war crimes on schools, hospitals and markets in Idlib province.

UN investigators said in a report on Tuesday that "indiscriminate bombardment" by pro-regime forces, ahead of a March ceasefire brokered with Turkey, claimed hundreds of lives and forced nearly one million civilians to flee, which may amount to a crime against humanity.

The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria also accused Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), a former Al Qaeda affiliate that controls part of northwest Syria, of firing artillery into civilian areas "with no apparent legitimate military objective".

Fighters from HTS have tortured and executed detainees, it added.

"What is clear from the military campaign is that pro-government forces and UN-designated terrorists flagrantly violated the laws of war and the rights of Syrian civilians," Paulo Pinheiro, chairman of the UN panel, said in a statement.

The report, covering November 2019 until June 2020, was based on overflight data and witness testimony.

READ MORE:Will the tussle over Idlib affect Russia-Turkey relations?

RECOMMENDED

It examines 52 "emblematic attacks" in northwest Syria, including 47 attributed to the Russian-backed Syrian regime.

Russian warplanes were solely implicated in a deadly March 5 strike on a poultry farm near Marat Misrin that sheltered displaced people and in three strikes next to a hospital damaged in the rebel-held town of Ariha on January 29, the report said. Russia denies involvement in the latter attack, it said.

"The commission has reasonable grounds to believe that pro-government forces committed the war crimes of deliberately attacking medical personnel and facilities by conducting air strikes," it said.

Karen Koning AbuZayd, a panel member, said: "women, men and children that we interviewed faced the ghastly choice of being bombarded or fleeing deeper into HTS-controlled areas where there are rampant abuses of human rights ..."

"The acts by HTS members amount to war crimes."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
French farmers intensify protests, target food imports over Mercosur deal
UK watchdog opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery
Plan-S boosts Türkiye's IoT satellite network with four new launches
Bomb blast kills six police officers in northwestern Pakistan
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’