Two high profile, yet mysterious, explosions have rocked Iran in the space of 10 days — they have shaken Iran's security and political establishment, triggering curiosity about who exactly is behind them.

The first explosion happened on June 25 at a military facility, where missiles and ammunition were being manufactured. The Iranian authorities first said the Parchin military base was the location of the explosion, but later changed their statement, saying it was somewhere near a missile complex at Khojir, about 30 kilometres away from the Parchin base.

A week later on July 2, another explosion took place in the country’s Natanz nuclear facility, north of the capital. Iranians reported no casualties.

Between the two incidents, on June 30, there was also a deadly fire in Tehran’s Sina Medical Center, killing at least 18 people.

“It [an attack organised by Israelis] is one of the probabilities, but here and right now still no one has a conclusion about what is going on,” said a Tehran-based Iranian journalist, who requested anonymity when asked whether the strike could have possible links to Israel, or another force.

“The first explosion [in the missile complex] could be a regular one and not a terrorist one, but about the second one in Natanz there is a strong possibility about its terrorist nature,” the source told TRT World.

“It could be a part of Israeli stimulus for changing the game against Iran and the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which refers to Iranian nuclear deal], but it could also be related to the MKO [People’s Mujahedin of Iran, which is an anti-revolutionary group fighting Tehran],” she recounted.

The US withdrew from the JCPOA last year, leaving the deal and its main beneficiary Iran in limbo. Both Israel and the US have previously threatened Tehran by suggesting any reactivation of its nuclear program due to Washington’s withdrawal from the agreement, would see them attack Iranian facilities.

The Natanz nuclear facility reportedly houses Iran’s biggest uranium enrichment facility.

Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, who has been known for his hawkish and anti-Iranian stances, raised concerns about Iran’s uranium enrichment program on Tuesday during a UN Security Council meeting.

“Iran is also accumulating dangerous knowledge. Late last year, Iran announced that its scientists were working on a new centrifuge — the IR-9 — that would allow Tehran to enrich uranium up to 50 times faster than the IR-1 centrifuges allowed," Pompeo claimed.

Mehmet Bulovali, an Iraqi Kurdish political analyst, who was an advisor to Iraq’s former Vice President Tariq Hashimi, told TRT World after the first explosion that Israelis were “definitely” behind the incident.

If so, it could be the first Israeli attack on Iran.

When the second explosion occurred, this time in the Natanz nuclear facility on July 2, even some pro-government newspapers in Tehran started to point fingers at Israel, says Bulovali.

The Iraqi expert also believes there’s a possible connection between the increasingly harsh anti-Iranian rhetoric in Washington and the recent explosions.