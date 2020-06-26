Government experts believe more than 20 million Americans could have contracted the coronavirus, 10 times more than official counts, indicating many people without symptoms have or have had the disease, senior US administration officials have said.

"It's clear that many individuals in this nation are still susceptible," Dr Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on a call with reporters on Thursday.

"Our best estimate right now is that for every case that was reported, there actually are 10 more infections."

Cases rose across the United States by at least 39,818 on Thursday, the largest one-day increase of the pandemic taking infection cases to 2.5 million.

Six percent of population infected

Officials have long known that millions of people were infected without knowing it and that many cases are being missed because of gaps in testing.

Twenty million infections means that about six percent of the nation's 331 million people have been infected.

"There's an enormous number of people that are still vulnerable," said Dr Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

"It still remains a potentially lethal disease. It's a roll of the dice for everybody who gets the illness. Also, you're rolling the dice for other people who you may give the virus to."

Infections surge in 29 states