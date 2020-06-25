Thursday, June 25

Iraq reports record-high fatalities

Iraq registered nearly 2,500 new coronavirus cases and over 100 deaths, setting new records in a country whose health sector had been bracing itself for such a spike.

Hospitals across the country have been overwhelmed over the last week by a jump in cases and deaths, following months of the virus spreading relatively slowly.

On Thursday, the health ministry said it had confirmed 2,437 new cases over the last day, bringing the total in the country to over 39,000 - of whom about half have recovered.

Another 107 people died of coronavirus-related causes, pushing the total death toll to 1,437.

Daily recoveries outnumber new infections in Turkey

Daily recoveries in Turkey from the novel coronavirus once again exceeded new cases, the country's health minister has said.

A total of 1,472 people beat Covid-19 over the past day, bringing the overall count to 165,706 Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing Health Ministry data.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 5,046, as it reported 21 new fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Some 941 patients remain in intensive care, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Health care professionals conducted 52,303 tests for the disease in the past day, raising the total count to over 3.13 million.

According to test results, the total number of Covid-19 cases nationwide reached 193,115 with nearly 1,458 new infections.

"There is an increase in our number of intensive care patients. However, the duration our patients spend in intensive care and under treatment has come down considerably," he said in a tweet.

France sees 21 new deaths

The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus has risen by 21 from the previous day to stand at 29,752, the country's health department has said.

France has the fifth-highest coronavirus death toll in the world, although the number of casualties has steadily decreased from peaks reached in March and April, which has allowed the government to gradually re-open businesses and some schools.

UK's toll surpasses 43,200

British health authorities have announced that 149 more people had died from the novel coronavirus across the UK over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to over 43,200.

The Department of Health tweeted: "As of 9am 25 June, there have been 8,710,292 tests, with 167,023 tests on 24 June. 307,980 people have tested positive,

"As of 5pm on 24 June, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 43,230 have sadly died."

Vaccine against Covid-19 not certain - WHO

It is not certain that scientists will be able to create an effective vaccine against the coronavirus that has caused the Covid-19 pandemic, but it could take a year before one were to be invented, the head of the World Health Organisation said.

Speaking by video-conference to deputies from the European Parliament's health committee, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that if such a vaccine became a reality, it should become a public good available to all.

"It would be very difficult to say for sure that we will have a vaccine," Tedros said.

The pandemic is subsiding in Europe, but getting worse globally with the number of infections expected to reach 10 million next week and the number of deaths 500,000, Tedros said.

He also said measures taken by China in Wuhan were very strong and identified the new virus in a record time. We cannot criticise China it didn't warn the world in time, Tedros said.

Norway to lift travel curbs

Norway will lift travel restrictions to and from European countries that meet criteria regarding their Covid-19 situation from July 15, Prime Minister Erna Solberg has said.

Norway, which is not a member of the European Union but belongs to the passport-free Schengen travel zone, currently has some of the strictest travel restrictions in Europe.

"We must strike a balance that gives us the most possible safety with the least possible risk of infections," Solberg told reporters.

From mid-July Norwegians will be able to travel to all countries in the European Economic Area or Schengen without undergoing a ten-day quarantine upon return - but only if these countries respect certain criteria set by Norwegian health authorities.

They include that the number of positive Covid-19 tests done in a country in the last 14 days is below 5 percent of total tests.

Likewise, European nationals will be able to travel to Norway without undergoing a ten-day quarantine.

The list of countries, yet to be established, will be based on criteria Norway has fixed for travel to and from its Nordic neighbours and will be renewed every 14 days.

Iran says coronavirus death toll passes 10,000

Iran announced 134 new deaths from the novel coronavirus taking the overall toll in the Middle East's deadliest outbreak past to over 10,000.

"We lost 134 of our compatriots in the past 24 hours and the total number of victims is 10,130," said health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari.

Fears of a "second wave" in Iran has been mounting in recent weeks, with the government threatening to roll back ease in restrictions.

In a sign of mounting concern Deputy Health minister Alireza Raisi called for mask-wearing to be made compulsory as the country.

India to survey 29 million New Delhi residents

India says it will carry out a massive survey for the virus targeting the entire population in New Delhi of 29 million.

Officials will go each household to record each resident’s health details, and administer a test for the virus to those who show or report symptoms.

The exercise will be completed by July 6, according to a plan issued by the government of New Delhi, the worst-hit city in the country with 70,390 confirmed cases.

Police will be deployed to enforce physical distancing and prevent the mixing of the population inside more than 200 containment zones in the capital, where large clusters of cases have been confirmed.

CCTV or drone monitoring will also be used.

France to test some 1.3 million near Paris

France is stepping up efforts to root out hidden clusters of virus infections by offering tests to nearly 1.3 million people in the Paris region.

The expansion of France’s testing program was announced by the health minister, Olivier Veran, in an interview with Le Monde newspaper. Health authorities will send out coupons that people can exchange for a test.

“The aim is to identify any sleeping clusters, that’s to say invisible concentrations of asymptomatic people,” Veran was quoted as saying.

The minister said France is also arming itself for the possibility of a second wave of infections, reconstituting its stocks of medicines and making plans to be able to treat 30,000 people in intensive care if necessary.

France had more than 7,000 patients in intensive care at the peak in April of its outbreak that has killed nearly 30,000 people. That figure is now down to under 700.

Africa's cases surge to more than 336,000

Africa’s virus cases have surged to more than 336,000, an increase of nearly 10,000 infections from Wednesday evening.

That’s according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The jump is largely due to South Africa announcing its largest daily number of new cases: 5,688.

The Africa CDC chief says the pandemic on the 54-nation continent “is picking up speed very quickly” while shortages of testing materials and medical equipment remain severe in many countries.

More than 4 million tests for the virus have been conducted on the continent of 1.3 billion people, far short of the ideal.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has more than 22,000 cases amid concerns that many infections there and elsewhere might not be recorded.

Russia reports more than 7,000 new cases

Russia confirmed 7,113 new cases of the virus, pushing its tally to 613,994.

Officials said 92 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 8,605.

Japan to disband panel of coronavirus experts after criticism

Japan is to disband a panel of medical experts advising Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet on the response to the novel coronavirus after criticism of its transparency and lack of independence.

Japan has been spared the kind of explosive virus outbreak seen elsewhere, with some 18,000 cases and 969 deaths, but it is far from over and questions about the government's response linger.

The number of daily new cases in the capital, Tokyo, climbed to 55, the highest tally in a four to six-week period after a cluster of infections was found at an office.

The panel's independence from government influence has come into question and Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday it would be disbanded and a new one created with a broader range of specialists.

Kyrgyzstan considering state of emergency

Kyrgyzstan's government will decide whether to declare a state of emergency in two major cities and two provinces over the resurgent coronavirus outbreak, the Central Asian nation's health care ministry said.

Under the previous state of emergency which ended in May, the former Soviet republic locked down several cities and districts including capital Bishkek and imposed a curfew there.