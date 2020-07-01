In photos: The Istanbul Photo Awards 2020 winners have been announced
In photos: The Istanbul Photo Awards 2020 winners have been announcedTurkey’s Anadolu Agency has organised the Istanbul Photo Awards for the sixth time. Winners have been selected by an international committee and were announced on June 30, 2020.
Photographer Yik Fei Lam's photo entitled "Hong Kong Protests" photo was chosen as the "Photo of the Year 2020" as well as receiving top prize in the "Single News" category. / AA
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
July 1, 2020

The winners of the sixth annual Istanbul Photo Awards, organised by Anadolu Agency, were announced on June 30, 2020. The jurors, all distinguished photography professionals, met online to judge the entries due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to the keen eyes of the jury, which consisted of Hasan Oymez (middle row R), editor-in-chief of Anadolu Agency's Visual News Department; Fırat Yurdakul (top row C), photography editor for Anadolu Agency; Ahmet Sel (top row L), senior photojournalist; Marion Mertens (bottom row R), senior digital editor at Paris Match in France; Deborah Copaken (top row R), American author and photojournalist; Michel Scotto (middle row L), AFP's head of photo business development in France; Georges De Keerle (middle row C), photojournalist and visual media consultant; and Cameron Spencer (bottom row L), Getty Images sports chief photographer, awards were handed out in four categories, and a photo of the year was selected.

Photographer Yik Fei Lam received three awards at the Istanbul Photo Awards 2020, winning the Photo of the Year 2020, First Prize in the Single News category, as well as the second prize in Story News.

Similarly, Getty Images photojournalist Adam Pretty received two awards at the Istanbul Photo Awards 2020, winning first and second spots at the Story Sports category.

Single News category

Story News category

Single Sports category

Story Sports category

