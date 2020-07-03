Friday, July 3

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 446

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 446 to 195,674, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 9 to 9,003, the tally showed.

Turkey sees 1,172 new cases

Turkey reported 1,172 new coronavirus cases as infections seem to be ebbing, according to the country's health minister.

"The number of new cases decreased to 1,172 from 1,492 on June 24," Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The nationwide case-count has reached 203,450.

A total of 1,313 Covid-19 patients recovered in Turkey over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 178,278, the Health Ministry data showed.

"Average age of in-patients at hospitals in the last one week is 46.7," said Koca, adding that 11.13 percent of new cases are among those aged above 65.

This group also constitutes over 70 percent of the deceased from Covid-19, he said.

The country's death toll from the virus reached 5,186, with 19 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

UK scraps quarantine for some visitors

Britain is opening up to travel, announcing that it will scrap a requirement for people arriving from dozens of countries to spend 14 days in isolation. Starting July 10, quarantine will be lifted for arrivals from countries deemed “lower risk” for the coronavirus, including Australia, Japan, France, Spain, Germany and Italy, but not the United States, the world’s worst-hit country from Covid-19.

For isolation-weary Britons and cash-starved businesses, relief at easing the three-month lockdown is mixed with trepidation. Britain has the highest Covid-19 toll in Europe, with more than 44,000 confirmed deaths, and scientists say the coronavirus is still on the loose.

French death toll rises by 18 to 29,893

The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus has risen by 18 over the last day to 29,893, according to the country's health department.

The number of people in intensive care units fell by 13 to 560, continuing a weeks-long downtrend.

Pakistani FM tests positive for virus

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

He says he felt a "slight fever," immediately quarantined at home and later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Qureshi is the senior-most government official to contract the virus.

Pakistan’s infection rate has been steadily climbing as Prime Minister Imran Khan eased restrictions saying the country’s fragile economy would collapse under a strict lockdown and the poorest would suffer the most.

NY sees increase in infections

New York state reported 918 new coronavirus infections and nine deaths, Gov Andrew Cuomo said.

It’s the first time more than 900 new infections have been reported since June 12, when 916 people tested positive for the virus statewide.

“The more than 900 new cases in New York yesterday, while representing just 1.38 percent of tests, is a reminder that the virus is still here,” the Democratic governor said in a news release.

Serbia reports record death

Serbia announced the highest number of daily deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the Balkan country, as authorities declared an emergency in the capital of Belgrade.

Authorities say 11 people have died and there were 309 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. This compares to the highest previous daily figure of nine deaths on April 14.

Serbia has gone from a very tight lockdown to almost total relaxation, allowing spectators back to the soccer and tennis venues and reopening nightclubs.

Arizona reaches ICU capacity of 91 percent

Arizona has reached new peaks in hospitalisations and emergency room visits, indicating the state is only intensifying as a coronavirus hot spot.

State health officials say the capacity of hospital intensive care units is at an all-time high of 91 percent.

The number of people hospitalised due to a suspected or confirmed case of Covid-19 was 3,013, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. It’s the first time it is reaching 3,000.

Air France announces 7,500 job cuts

Air France and regional subsidiary Hop announced 7,500 job cuts on Friday after the virus pandemic grounded most flights and darkened prospects for future air travel.

Activists from multiple unions protested at Air France headquarters at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport as talks began Friday morning about future job prospects at France's flagship airline.

They’re particularly angry that the French government didn’t require Air France to protect jobs when it won 7 billion euros ($8 billion) in state bailout funds in May.

Global Covid-19 cases top 11 million

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed 11 million, tracking websites Worldometers and Corona Tracker showed.

More than 524,000 of those have died and some six million have recovered so far.

Philippines records 1,531 cases

The Philippines health ministry has reported six additional deaths and 1,531 more infections, its largest single-day increase in confirmed cases.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total cases have risen to 40,336, while deaths have reached 1,280. The previous high was 1,150 cases reported on June 23.

Tokyo's cases exceed 100 for the second day

Japan’s capital has reported 124 cases, exceeding 100 for the second straight day, as the governor asked residents to stay away from night spots linked to half of all infections.

Governor Yuriko Koike said the increase reflected a larger number of people proactively taking tests, but she did raise a concern about a significant number of untraceable cases.

Japan has had 19,068 cases with 976 deaths. Tokyo accounts for about a third of the total.