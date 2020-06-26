Turkey has only just started to relax its lockdown restrictions, and many people can’t help but remain cautious in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Enter Kerki Solfej, an entertainment company headquartered in Izmir, who had the bright idea to organise massive drive-in concerts and film screenings in Istanbul.

Called “Park Et Seyret” (“Park and Watch”) the series will take place at Yenikapi Show Centre in Istanbul. The venue is a huge lot with a capacity of 1400 vehicles. It has been mostly used for political rallies in the past.

The concerts feature well known Turkish pop stars like Kenan Dogulu, who is performing on June 26 and July 17 and Sertab Erener performing on July 4. Buyuk Ev Ablukada will be performing on July 11, and mega rock stars Duman perform on July 25. 1990s phenomenon Levent Yuksel is also among the performers, as are Mabel Matiz, Ayta Sozeri, and Anadolu Atesi, a well established Turkish dance troupe.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster Turkey, known as Biletix. No pedestrians will be allowed, and only smaller cars like sedans, hatchbacks, minis, station wagons, and coupe styles will be let into the concert area. SUVs and Jeeps are not allowed.

Kerki Solfej’s website guidelines say that tickets must be bought for a minimum of a driver and a passenger, and a maximum of three people including the driver. The minimum age limit for the concerts is six, while films are going to be screened according to movie ratings and parents should buy tickets accordingly, taking into consideration whether the film is appropriate for children.

The films listed include Turkish comedian Cem Yilmaz’s G.O.R.A, screening on June 30, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) screening on July 1, Oscar winner Korean smash hit Parasite screening on June 28, the successful franchise Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw on June 29, and Marvel’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix on July 22.