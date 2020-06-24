US women footballers will have to wait on their appeal against the dismissal of their equal-pay lawsuit after a Tuesday ruling by federal judge Gary Klausner.

US District Judge Klausner had dismissed the players' equal pay claim in their lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation in May.

Lawyers for the women had asked him to enter a final judgment on that decision, which would have allowed them to take the case to the US Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

But Klausner, who has scheduled a trial to begin September 15 on the players' remaining claim of discriminatory work conditions, ruled that no appeal should go ahead before then – and that trial should not be delayed pending an appeal of the pay claim.

"The granting of an immediate appeal will not eliminate the possibility of two trials or the possibility of successive appeals involving interlocking facts," Klausner wrote Tuesday.

"The court has declined the parties' request to stay trial pending the resolution of any appeal.

And should a jury render a verdict unfavourable to plaintiffs on their remaining claims, there is no reason to think plaintiffs will not appeal that decision."

Disparities between prize money

Th US women, who clinched back-to-back World Cup wins with victory at last year's finals in France, had based their claim for back pay in the disparities between prize money distributed by FIFA at the men's and women's World Cups.