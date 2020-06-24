The coronavirus outbreak has brought the US to its knees, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr Robert Redfield told lawmakers at a House hearing.

The US on Tuesday reported 34,700 new cases of the virus.

That’s more than on any single day since the outbreak began with the exception of April 9, when 34,800 cases were reported, and April 24, when a record 36,400 cases were reported.

"We've all done the best that we can do to tackle this virus, " Redfield said after calling coronavirus the "one little virus" that will cost the country about $7 trillion, CNN reported.

Next few weeks critical

The next few weeks are critical to tamping down a disturbing coronavirus surge, Dr Anthony Fauci also told Congress on Tuesday, issuing a plea for people to avoid crowds and wear masks just hours before mask-shunning President Donald Trump was set to address a crowd of his young supporters in one hot spot.

Fauci, infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health, and other top health officials were testifying at the House committee conducting oversight of the Trump administration's response to the pandemic.

Fauci and other health officials also said they have not been asked to slow down virus testing, in contrast to Trump’s claim last weekend that he had ordered fewer tests be performed because they were uncovering too many infections.

Trump said earlier on Tuesday that he wasn't kidding when he made that remark.

“We will be doing more testing,” Fauci pledged to the House committee.

Surge in US south and west

New cases in the US have been surging for more than a week, after they had been trending down for more than six weeks.

While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

As of June 22, the US has 2,302,288 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 26,643 cases from its previous count as the number of deaths rose by 410 to 120,333, according to the CDC's tally.

'Avoid crowds and wear masks'

The leading public health officials spent more than five hours testifying before the committee at a fraught moment, with coronavirus cases rising in about half the states and political polarisation competing for attention with public health recommendations.

Fauci told lawmakers he understands the pent-up desire to get back to normal as the US begins emerging from months of stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns.

But that has “to be a gradual step-by-step process and not throwing caution to the wind,” he said.

“Plan A, don’t go in a crowd. Plan B, if you do, make sure you wear a mask,” Fauci said.

Record numbers for several states

Troubling surges worsened on Tuesday in several states, with Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas setting single-day records for new coronavirus cases, and some governors saying they’ll consider reinstating restrictions or delaying plans to ease up in order to help slow the spread of the virus.

Arizona, where Trump was headed for a speech at a Phoenix megachurch, reported a new daily record of nearly 3,600 additional coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Arizona emerged as a Covid-19 hot spot after Republican Governor Doug Ducey lifted his stay-home orders in mid-May. Last week he allowed cities and counties to require masks in public places and many have done so.

Texas crossed 5,000 new cases for a single day for the first time — just days after it eclipsed 4,000 new cases for the first time — as America’s largest paediatric hospital began taking adult patients to free up bed space in Houston. The infection rate in Texas has doubled since late May.

And Nevada surpassed a record one-day increase for the fourth time in the past eight days.

Other states also were experiencing worrisome surges, including Louisiana, Utah and South Carolina.

Uptick in cases amongst young adults

Another worrisome trend: an increase in infections among young adults. Fauci said while Covid-19 tends to be less severe in younger people, some of them do get very sick and even die. And younger people also may be more likely to show no symptoms yet still spread the virus.