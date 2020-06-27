Shares of Facebook and Twitter dropped sharply Friday after Unilever said it will halt US advertising on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram through at least the end of the year.

That European consumer-product maker said it took the move to protest the amount of hate speech online.

Unilever said the polarised atmosphere in the United States ahead of November's presidential election placed responsibility on brands to act.

Shares of both Facebook and Twitter fell roughly 7% following Unilever's announcement.

The company, which is based in the Netherlands and Britain, joins a raft of other advertisers pulling back from online platforms. Facebook in particular has been the target of an escalating movement to withhold advertising dollars to pressure it to do more to prevent racist and violent content from being shared on its platform.

“We have decided that starting now through at least the end of the year, we will not run brand advertising in social media newsfeed platforms Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the US," Unilever said. “Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society.”