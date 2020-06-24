Former US president Barack Obama has helped his former No. 2 raise more than $11 million on Tuesday, making his first campaign appearance alongside Joe Biden since endorsing him for president in April.

"I appreciate all of you being on this call," Obama said at a virtual fundraiser. "But man, this is serious business. Whatever you've done so far is not enough."

The virtual fundraiser collected $7.6 million from 175,000 grassroots contributors. Obama and Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, also hosted a private online portion for high-dollar donors, which was not open to reporters and brought in more than $3.4 million.

The haul was the most for any Biden campaign event, coming on the heels of the Democratic Party and Biden's campaign outraising Republican President Donald Trump in May for the first time.

The power of Obama

Tuesday's fundraiser showed the drawing power of Obama, who remains overwhelmingly popular among the Democratic base and who will be counted on as a key campaign figure this autumn.

It also highlighted the dramatic changes the coronavirus pandemic has wrought on traditional campaigning, with the two politicians sharing a split-screen from their living rooms, while supporters tuned in via livestream.

Early in the 2020 campaign, Biden's weak fundraising numbers compared with some of his Democratic competitors were a source of concern. But his fundraising from donors has picked up in recent weeks as his lead in national opinion polls grew and the country reacted to incidents of police brutality.

Trump, who has been campaigning for a second term since 2017, still has far more cash on hand ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

His campaign noted in a statement that it raised more than $10 million last weekend, when the president appeared in Oklahoma for his first live campaign rally since the outbreak erupted.

"There is no enthusiasm for Joe Biden," said Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesman.

'Election and civil rights movement are connected'

Obama, who has only occasionally criticised Trump since leaving office in 2017, faulted his successor's behaviour several times on Tuesday, saying he "exploits" divisions among Americans and calling his approach to governing "mean-spirited."