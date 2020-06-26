Israel and the United Arab Emirates will cooperate in the fight against the coronavirus, the two countries have said, in a possible boost to Israeli efforts to normalise relations with Gulf Arab countries.

Two private companies from the United Arab Emirates and two Israeli companies will work together on medical projects, including those to combat the new coronavirus, the UAE's state-run news agency WAM said on Thursday.

The cooperation comes at a time of strong Arab opposition to Israel's plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank — territory Palestinians seek for a state — under a US "compromise" plan.

Scientific and medical partnership

Israel has no diplomatic relations with Arab countries in the Gulf, but common concerns about Iran's regional influence have led to a limited thaw in relations.

"This scientific and medical partnership overcomes historical and political challenges in the region," an Arabic statement from WAM said, adding that the priority was humanitarian action and constructive cooperation to safeguard people's health.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that a formal announcement about the partnership was imminent.

Last week, the UAE's minister for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, said it could work with Israel on some areas, including the battle against the coronavirus and on technology, despite political differences.

Netanyahu said at a military ceremony that Israel and the UAE would collaborate in research and development and technology "to improve the well-being of the entire region".

He said the agreement stemmed from intensive contacts with the UAE over recent months.