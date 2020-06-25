The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck southern Mexico on Tuesday has risen to 10 people.

Authorities confirmed the fatalities on Wednesday as locals began to clear the rubble and assess the damage from the temblor.

The area surrounding the popular Huatulco beach resort in the southern state of Oaxaca was hardest hit by the 7.4 magnitude quake, but the shaking could be felt as far away as Mexico City, wheretall buildings swayedand thousands of people raced into the streets.

Roughly 30 buildings in the capital were damaged and in a northern neighbourhood that was hard hit by a 2017 earthquake, some residents had to evacuate their homes.

"This apartment has always been my home. It's where I was born, where I grew up, where I have all my memories," Aura Preisser said while removing her belongings from the building, which was cordoned off by authorities.

"If I lost it, I would lose not only my home, but a large part of my heart."