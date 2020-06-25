WORLD
3 MIN READ
Suspects in Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing get murder charges
Ahmaud Arbery was shot dead on February 23 while running in a residential area of Brunswick, Georgia.
Suspects in Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing get murder charges
Ahmaud Arbery on a painted mural in Brunswick, Georgia, May 17, 2020. / AP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
June 25, 2020

The three men arrested after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a young black jogger in the southern United States, were formally indicted on murder charges by a grand jury on Wednesday.

Arbery, 25, was shot dead on February 23 while running in a residential area of Brunswick, Georgia, which has a long history of segregation.

For more than two months, local police did not make any arrests. It was only when video of the killing went viral on social media at the beginning of May that the investigation began in earnest.

Retired police officer Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, who were visible on the video, were arrested on May 7.

The man who filmed the killing, William Bryan, 50, was arrested two weeks later.

The indictment was formalised on Wednesday by a grand jury, a group of citizens appointed to weigh how valid a charge is ahead of a trial.

Nine counts, including murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment were laid against the three men.

RECOMMENDED

'Lynching'

They "caused his death by unlawfully chasing him... in pickup trucks and shooting him with a shotgun," the document said.

"This confirms what Ahmaud's father has been saying for months – that this was a lynching," Ben Crump, a lawyer for Arbery's family, said in a statement Wednesday.

"This is a significant step on the road to justice and while nothing will bring back Ahmaud Arbery's life, it is important that a Grand jury recognised his life had value and was wrongly and ruthlessly ended," he said, calling for a "successful prosecution" and proportionate sentences.

Arbery's name has been chanted for weeks all over the United States during giant demonstrations protesting violence and systemic racism against African Americans.

He joins a list including George Floyd, who suffocated beneath the knee of a white police officer and whose killing on May 25 kicked off the protests; and Breonna Taylor, shot dead as she slept at her home in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13 by police who burst into her apartment during a so-called no-knock warrant.

READ MORE: Paradigm shift: After more police killings, what now for African-Americans?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Greece's aviation chief steps down after airspace blackout chaos
Israel legalises five illegal settlement outposts in occupied West Bank
Russia accuses US of tearing apart global order with Venezuela raid, Iran threats
EU lawmakers urge freeze of US trade deal over Trump's Greenland remarks
'Peak readiness': Iran points to increased missile stockpiles amid Trump's intervention threats
Some personnel advised to leave a US military base in Qatar: diplomats
Syrian army sends reinforcements to eastern Aleppo amid tensions with YPG terror group
Türkiye, Somalia sign labour agreement to expand workforce cooperation
Kushner, Witkoff seek to travel to Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine peace plan
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague