The Burnley fan who took responsibility for the "White Lives Matter Burnley" banner displayed from a plane above the Etihad Stadium has been fired from his job, British media reported on Wednesday.

Jake Hepple, 24, who stated on Facebook that he had been involved in the incident which took place at the start of Burnley's Premier League match at Manchester City on Monday, was dismissed by aerospace manufacturer Paradigm Precision.

The company said in a statement that it "did not condone or tolerate racism in any form".

The banner was a response to the "Black Lives Matter" campaign which has been widely supported by Premier League clubs.

The Lancashire Telegraph reported Hepple's girlfriend Megan Rambadt, who worked at Solace Foot Health and Reflexology, was also sacked after she refused to attend racial sensitivity training.

No criminal act

A Lancashire Police investigation into the incident found that no criminal act had taken place.