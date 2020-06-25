A resounding primary win by Democratic US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a fellow liberal's lead over a longtime New York congressman has signaled fresh momentum for progressive politics amid growing calls for economic and racial justice in the United States.

Tuesday's nominating contests in New York, Kentucky and several other states pitted establishment Democrats against challengers pushing for sweeping change after the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody.

Early election results showed Black and other minority candidates putting up strong performances in several contests.

"It may be that the recent focus on Black Lives Matter and racial inequities in policing opened Democratic voters’ eyes even more to Black candidates," said Kyle Kondik, an elections analyst at the University of Virginia.

Jamaal Bowman, a Black middle-school principal backed by Ocasio-Cortez and other leading progressives, looked poised to defeat US Representative Eliot Engel, the chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee who has been in Congress more than three decades. Bowman led by about 60 percent to 34 percent.

Whoever wins the Democratic nomination is likely to win the seat encompassing parts of the Bronx and Westchester County in November.

"I’m a Black man raised by a single mother in a housing project. That story doesn’t usually end in Congress," Bowman tweeted on Wednesday as he declared victory. "But today, that 11-year-old boy beaten by police is about to be your Representative. I can't wait to get to DC and cause problems for those maintaining the status quo."

Engel did not concede, however, with a record number of requested absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic not yet counted.

"Any declarative statement on the outcome of this race right now is premature and undermines the democratic process," his campaign said in a statement.